or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Sarah Ferguson's 'Whereabouts Remain Unknown' After Ex-Prince Andrew's Bombshell Arrest

Split photo of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has also faced scrutiny for her past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Feb. 19 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Many are wondering where in the world Sarah Ferguson is following the shocking arrest of her ex-husband, former Prince Andrew, on Thursday, February, 19.

According to The Daily Mail, the "whereabouts of Andrew's ex-wife and daughters remain unknown" at this time and hasn't been seen in public since September 25, 2025.

During her last known sighting, Ferguson was seen leaving the Royal Lodge — which is being searched by police as Andrew remains in custody. The former spouses used to live at the residence together.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office after a "convoy of cars" swarmed the grounds of Sandringham Estate.

Cops are also investigating Andrew's new home, Wood Farm.

More to come...

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.