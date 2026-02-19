Sarah Ferguson's 'Whereabouts Remain Unknown' After Ex-Prince Andrew's Bombshell Arrest
Feb. 19 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
Many are wondering where in the world Sarah Ferguson is following the shocking arrest of her ex-husband, former Prince Andrew, on Thursday, February, 19.
According to The Daily Mail, the "whereabouts of Andrew's ex-wife and daughters remain unknown" at this time and hasn't been seen in public since September 25, 2025.
During her last known sighting, Ferguson was seen leaving the Royal Lodge — which is being searched by police as Andrew remains in custody. The former spouses used to live at the residence together.
Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office after a "convoy of cars" swarmed the grounds of Sandringham Estate.
Cops are also investigating Andrew's new home, Wood Farm.
More to come...