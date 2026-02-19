Sarah Ferguson's 'Whereabouts Remain Unknown' After Ex-Prince Andrew's Bombshell Arrest

Sarah Ferguson has also faced scrutiny for her past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Many are wondering where in the world Sarah Ferguson is following the shocking arrest of her ex-husband, former Prince Andrew, on Thursday, February, 19.

According to The Daily Mail, the "whereabouts of Andrew's ex-wife and daughters remain unknown" at this time and hasn't been seen in public since September 25, 2025.

During her last known sighting, Ferguson was seen leaving the Royal Lodge — which is being searched by police as Andrew remains in custody. The former spouses used to live at the residence together.