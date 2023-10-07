OK Magazine
Sofía Vergara's Costar Julie Bowen Says Actress Is 'Doing Great' Despite Shocking Divorce From Joe Manganiello

Oct. 7 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara will “always” have Modern Family Costar Julie Bowen’s support.

The actress recently spoke to a news outlet about how her friend is doing despite her recent divorce from ex Joe Manganiello.

"Her Instagram says it all," Bowen claimed. "We have spoken, and she's doing great. Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends."

Vergara and Manganiello were married for seven years before they announced their split on Instagram in July.

"She doesn't need Taylor Swift to take her to a game. She's good," the blonde beauty teased, referencing Sophie Turner, who has been hanging around the pop star amid her messy divorce from Joe Jonas. "But I'm super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me."

As OK! previously reported, while Bowen insisted the brunette bombshell's doing just fine, a source recently spilled that Vergara was shocked by how quickly Manganiello has moved on.

After the Magic Mike alum was seen attending Gold’s Gym in L.A. with his new boo Caitlin O’Connor, the source claimed it affected Vergara.

“Joe’s not trying to rub it in Sofía’s face,” they said. “But he does feel like enough time has passed.”

“She’s clearly still upset,” the insider spilled. “Especially now that Joe’s publicly showing off his new, younger girlfriend.”

They added that Vergara is a “major catch” herself and has tons of “dating offers pouring in,” however, she is not ready for a new romance quite yet. “Who knows, though, maybe seeing Joe move on will encourage her to do so, too.”

While the mother-of-one may not be ready to move on, her fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel hopes to be her matchmaker.

"I think everybody watching [AGT] who is available believes they're the perfect match for Sofía," the 67-year-old said during an interview on Wednesday, August 23. "I don't think Sofía, to be honest … she doesn't need my help. She really doesn't. I believe that she'll be fending them off."

"Let's try and do it by the end of the season. We'll find her a match and leave it to America to vote," Mandel quipped.

Despite Mandel’s efforts, Vergara seemed to have enough of his jokes about her relationship status as she stormed off after a comment he made on the Wednesday, September 13, episode of AGT.

The Deal or No Deal star asked the Wild Card actress if she was "interested in" anybody in the crowd, to which she exclaimed "That's it!" and walked off.

The podcast host later alleged that Vergara was "good with the joke" during a recent interview.

People reported on Bowen's remarks.

