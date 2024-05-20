Sarah Jessica Parker Admits She Doesn't 'Like Being Thin' But It's in Her 'Genetic Makeup'
Sarah Jessica Parker will never be joining the Ozempic craze.
While appearing on Caroline Hirons' beauty-focused podcast, "Glad We Had This Chat," the actress revealed she actually wouldn't mind adding a few pounds to her svelte frame.
"A lot of people have their kind of cross to bear. I don't like being thin. And if you met my siblings it's the same genetic makeup," explained the And Just Like That lead, 59, dished. "I don't particularly think or celebrate being thin. I would prefer to have weight, but that's just the way my body works."
The mom-of-three noted that during her run in Plaza Suite — a two-person play she starred in alongside husband Matthew Broderick — she started unintentionally dropping the pounds.
"The show was so physical. It was a lot that it was like, honestly hard to keep weight on, you know," she shared.
However, Parker doesn't plan to give up exercise, explaining, "I generally feel better when I'm exerting something different than just walking."
The TV and fashion icon has candidly discussed body image over the decades, revealing last year on Howard Stern's show, "I don’t really like looking at myself."
"I mean, I’m presentable. I think I'm fine," the star clarified when asked what she sees in the mirror.
When it comes to having plastic surgery — something the actress hasn't done — she confessed, "I think about all of it. I ask people all the time, like is it too late?"
"I honestly think I missed out on the facelift," Parker joked. "Like the old-fashioned good one, when you have when you’re 44."
Nonetheless, she seemed hesitant to ever go under the knife, quipping, "Now people be like, 'You not only look rested, you look like an entirely different human being.'"
The Divorce alum would never judge anyone who does have a procedure done, spilling, "I do understand why people make the choice, because there is so much emphasis put on especially women, primarily women, about looks."
Parker felt that more than ever when AJLT premiered, as more than two decades has passed since SATC first aired in 1998.
"There was just so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully, and 'Sarah Jessica's hair is gray,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'First of all, it's not.' And who cares? I'm sitting next to Andy Cohen whose head is covered in gray hair and you have not mentioned that at all."
"There is so much chatter, peripheral, and opinions. So I don't think it's wrong. I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door frankly," Parker said.
Daily Mail obtained quotes from Parker's podcast interview.