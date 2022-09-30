OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sara Jessica Parker
OK LogoNEWS

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

downcast sarah jessica parker spotted out for first time since revealing heartbreaking death of stepfather pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 30 2022, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died.

On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.

Article continues below advertisement
downcast sarah jessica parker spotted out for first time since revealing heartbreaking death of stepfather
Source: mega

The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from her rep that confirmed Paul Giffin Forste's death. "Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," the statement read. "In his last moments, he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."

YOU CAN BOOK A STAY AT SARAH JESSICA PARKER’S HAMPTONS HOME — SEE PHOTOS OF THE SCENIC PROPERTY!

The statement concluded: "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

Article continues below advertisement
downcast sarah jessica parker spotted out for first time since revealing heartbreaking death of stepfather
Source: mega

Forste, who married Parker's mother when the Hollywood star was just three years old, ran a bus and truck transportation business. Forste had been a prominent figure in Parker's personal and work life, having driven her and her older brother, Timothy Britten Parker, to one of their first Broadway auditions in the Big Apple when she was just 11 years old, per E! News.

Article continues below advertisement
downcast sarah jessica parker spotted out for first time since revealing heartbreaking death of stepfather
Source: mega

As OK! reported, the And Just Like That... star was set to be honored at the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night, but she abruptly left the event upon receiving news of a serious family emergency.

YIKES! ANNA WINTOUR SNUBS KIM KARDASHIAN IN ORDER TO GREET SARAH JESSICA PARKER AT FENDI SHOW

A representative from the gala took to the stage to reveal Parker, who served as the vice chair of the NYCB Board of Directors, would miss out on the rest of the night after receiving news of a "sudden devastating family situation."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

One day before her Gala exit, Parker stepped out with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their 13-year old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, for the premiere of Disney+'s Hocus Pocus 2. Parker and Broderick's 19-year-old son, James, did not make an appearance at the premiere.

Daily Mail obtained photos of Parker's outing.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.