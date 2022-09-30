Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died.
On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.
The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from her rep that confirmed Paul Giffin Forste's death. "Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," the statement read. "In his last moments, he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."
YOU CAN BOOK A STAY AT SARAH JESSICA PARKER’S HAMPTONS HOME — SEE PHOTOS OF THE SCENIC PROPERTY!
The statement concluded: "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."
Forste, who married Parker's mother when the Hollywood star was just three years old, ran a bus and truck transportation business. Forste had been a prominent figure in Parker's personal and work life, having driven her and her older brother, Timothy Britten Parker, to one of their first Broadway auditions in the Big Apple when she was just 11 years old, per E! News.
As OK! reported, the And Just Like That... star was set to be honored at the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night, but she abruptly left the event upon receiving news of a serious family emergency.
YIKES! ANNA WINTOUR SNUBS KIM KARDASHIAN IN ORDER TO GREET SARAH JESSICA PARKER AT FENDI SHOW
A representative from the gala took to the stage to reveal Parker, who served as the vice chair of the NYCB Board of Directors, would miss out on the rest of the night after receiving news of a "sudden devastating family situation."
One day before her Gala exit, Parker stepped out with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their 13-year old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, for the premiere of Disney+'s Hocus Pocus 2. Parker and Broderick's 19-year-old son, James, did not make an appearance at the premiere.