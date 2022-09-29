Honoree Sarah Jessica Parker Quickly Leaves NYCB Gala Due To A 'Sudden Devastating Family Situation'
Heartwarming thoughts are going out to Sarah Jessica Parker after she had to abruptly leave New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala because of what appeared to be a serious family emergency.
On Wednesday, September 28, the Sex and the City star arrived at the David H. Koch Theater for a night where she was supposed to be honored; however, she fled from the event just moments after her arrival.
A representative from the gala took to the stage to reveal Parker would miss out on the rest of the night after receiving news of a "sudden devastating family situation," prompting her to abruptly leave the venue.
As the vice chair of the NYCB Board of Directors, Parker has raised over $24 million for the organization — and her efforts were meant to be celebrated in collaboration with the Fall Fashion Gala's special anniversary milestone.
Neither the 57-year-old nor the NYCB released any official statement regarding the And Just Like That... star's spontaneous departure, and the red carpet event seemed to carry on as planned.
It remains unclear what exactly caused Parker to ditch her night of honor, as just one day prior, the award-winning actress attended the premiere of Disney +'s Hocus Pocus 2 with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their 13-year old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha.
Live from the event, the generational icon thanked her fans for their support over the years, as Parker starred in the original Hocus Pocus back in 1993.
“The audience of this movie, of people that have loved it for so long and introduced it to their children and their friends is just one of the most touching things," stated the blonde beauty during an interview shared to the movie's Instagram account. "So thank you for allowing us to be part of your life in such a meaningful way and for welcoming us back it's just… it means the wold to all of us so THANK YOU and I hope you enjoy this one."
Parker and Broderick's 19-year-old son, James, did not make an appearance at the premiere.
