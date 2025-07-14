Sarah Jessica Parker Finally Reveals If She Dated Nicolas Cage After Decades of Speculation
Sarah Jessica Parker finally copped to the truth regarding rumors she dated Nicolas Cage over two decades after they began.
When appearing on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen directly asked Parker if the pair had dated. While some may not have expected her to answer the question, given there's been speculation for so long, the blonde bombshell finally confessed the truth.
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals the Truth
"Um, yes,” Parker replied regarding dating Cage. “I did. Yes, I did.”
Cohen and Parker have been longtime close friends and, after she revealed the news, he told her they’d have “some talking to do.” Unfortunately for those hoping for any other juicy tidbits, Parker would not provide any further details on their romance.
Chatter about the pair dating first began when they filmed the romantic comedy Honeymoon in Vegas in 1991.
Sarah Jessica Parker Married Matthew Broderick
The romance didn’t last long, though, as Parker began dating Matthew Broderick the following year, marrying him in 1997.
The couple, who share three children together, son James and twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, have been together since.
Parker dished on Broderick while on the late-night talk show, telling viewers “how and when” she knew he “was the one."
She realized it “pretty early” on after “just spending a little bit of time with him.”
“I remember I had to leave to go on location to shoot a movie,” she revealed. “We were on East 10th Street [in New York City], and I was getting in a car to go away for a while. I remember thinking, ‘I love him.'”
She told him she loved him first, as she had “nothing to lose,” and he said it back to her immediately.
Sarah Jessica Parker Dated Robert Downey Jr.
Aside from Cage, Parker also previously dated Robert Downey Jr., whom she confessed she was “angry and embarrassed” about, as their relationship took place during his struggles with substance abuse.
“People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time,” she said of her time with Downey Jr.
Still, she called the actor a “really adventurous, important” part of her life, as they “were together for a long time.”
“His career was really just beginning,” she elaborated. “I was so proud to see his success and, you know, watch him grow professionally."
The couple were together from 1984-1991.
Sarah Jessica Parker Currently Stars on 'And Just Like That...'
Parker currently stars as Carrie Bradshaw on HBO Max’s And Just Like That. The series is a continuation of her story from S-- and the City, which is widely considered one of the most famous and influential shows of all time.
Recently, she attended the premiere party for the currently airing third season of the show. Broderick appeared with his wife on the red carpet, showing support for her latest endeavor.