Sarah Jessica Parker Finally Reveals If She Dated Nicolas Cage After Decades of Speculation

The romance didn’t last long, though, as Parker began dating Matthew Broderick the following year, marrying him in 1997.

The couple, who share three children together, son James and twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, have been together since.

Parker dished on Broderick while on the late-night talk show, telling viewers “how and when” she knew he “was the one."

She realized it “pretty early” on after “just spending a little bit of time with him.”

“I remember I had to leave to go on location to shoot a movie,” she revealed. “We were on East 10th Street [in New York City], and I was getting in a car to go away for a while. I remember thinking, ‘I love him.'”

She told him she loved him first, as she had “nothing to lose,” and he said it back to her immediately.