Sarah Jessica Parker Admits She Was 'Embarrassed' During Robert Downey Jr. Romance While Actor Battled Substance Abuse Issues

“People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time,” the 58-year-old recalled of her time with the star, who got sober in 2003, years after they broke up.

Parker also emphasized that Downey Jr. was a “really adventurous, important” part of her life, as they "were together for a long time," and he was the first person she lived with.