Sarah Jessica Parker Admits She Was 'Embarrassed' During Robert Downey Jr. Romance While Actor Battled Substance Abuse Issues
Sarah Jessica Parker is looking back on her Hollywood romance with Robert Downey Jr.
In a profile published Monday, June 19, the Sex and the City star admitted she was "angry and embarrassed" while dating the Iron Man actor, given that their relationship took place amid her ex's struggles with substance abuse.
“People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time,” the 58-year-old recalled of her time with the star, who got sober in 2003, years after they broke up.
Parker also emphasized that Downey Jr. was a “really adventurous, important” part of her life, as they "were together for a long time," and he was the first person she lived with.
Parker explained: “His career was really just beginning. I was so proud to see his success and, you know, watch him grow professionally."
Downey Jr., also 58, briefly quoted in the profile, via his rep, saying he maintains “great respect” for the actress.
Parker and Downey Jr. dated from 1984 to 1991. Following their demise, the And Just Like That… actress went on to wed Matthew Broderick, with whom she shares son James, 20, as well as twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 14.
Downey Jr. married twice after splitting from Parker, the first being to Deborah Falconer in 1992, followed by Susan Levin in 2005. The Oscar nominee shares son Indio, 29, with Falconer, in addition to son Exton, 11, and daughter Avri, 8, with the latter.
Parker previously looked back on her breakup with Downey Jr. back in 2018, remembering how she prayed he wouldn't die when she “had the courage” to “walk away” from their relationship.
“There was a huge amount of time spent making sure he was OK,” she told People. “And I didn’t do anything. I didn’t know for a long time. I was like, ‘Why is his heart beating so fast? Don’t do so many push-ups before bed!’”
Though they didn't work out, Parker emphasized, “I don’t resent the time spent [with him].”
That same year, Downey Jr. also touched on their romance and where it went wrong, telling Parade that the Hocus Pocus actress was “so miffed when [he] didn’t get [his] act together.”
“She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me. … I was in love with Sarah Jessica," confessed the Tropic Thunder actor, "and love clearly was not enough.”
The New Yorker conducted the profile on Parker.