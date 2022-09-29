Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Rare Appearance With Her Twin Daughters At 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker made a rare appearance with her daughters at the New York City premiere for Disney's Hocus Pocus 2 on Tuesday, September 27.
The Sex and the City star, 57, looked gorgeous as she posed for photos alongside her 13-year-old twins — Tabitha and Marion, whom she shares with Matthew Broderick — as they celebrated the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved Halloween classic.
Parker stunned in a pink and purple floral-print Armani jacket with matching, loose-fit pants. She paired the look with a Carrie Bradshaw classic — satin pink pumps from her own SJP Collection.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER LOOKS BEAUTIFUL IN BLACK-AND-WHITE BOAT NECK SHEATH DRESS ON SET OF 'AND JUST LIKE THAT' — GET THE LOOK
The girls both seemingly matched their own unique looks to their mother with their choice in footwear. Marion sported a dark blue, sparkly ensemble with pink heels, while her sister, Tabitha, went for a sleek look in all black except for her purple shoes.
Parker's husband, Broderick, was also in attendance at the event. The And Just Like That star and The Producers actor have been together for more than 30 years. The famous pair began dating in 1992 and later tied the knot in 1997. Along with their twins, the couple shares 19-year-old son James.
SEASON 2 OF 'AND JUST LIKE THAT' WILL INCORPORATE KIM CATTRALL'S CHARACTER SAMANTHA JONES DESPITE ACTRESS' ABSENCE
The New York premiere comes days before the rest of the world will get to see Parker reprise her role as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2 — the hypnotic songbird of the three witch sisters, who lures children to their doom with her haunting singing voice.
In a recent interview, the mother-of-three opened up about what it was like stepping back into the classic character's shoes for the first time after nearly two decades.
"I didn't have time to sort of do what I typically do, which is allow myself to be very nervous, think too much, worry too much, troubleshoot, and I was sort of thrown into it," she explained.
"It was kind of pretty much what I needed. I had the costume… had the boots, the shoes," she continued. "I just needed to remember the voice, the sound… and once you're with the other two, it's like you’re a complete person again."
Hocus Pocus 2 will debut on DisneyPlus on Friday, September 30.