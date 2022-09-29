Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Rare Appearance With Her Twin Daughters At 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere

Parker's husband, Broderick, was also in attendance at the event. The And Just Like That star and The Producers actor have been together for more than 30 years. The famous pair began dating in 1992 and later tied the knot in 1997. Along with their twins, the couple shares 19-year-old son James.

The New York premiere comes days before the rest of the world will get to see Parker reprise her role as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2 — the hypnotic songbird of the three witch sisters, who lures children to their doom with her haunting singing voice.

In a recent interview, the mother-of-three opened up about what it was like stepping back into the classic character's shoes for the first time after nearly two decades.