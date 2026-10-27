Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Son Rocky Is His Dad's Spitting Image in Rare Photos
Oct. 27 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have some seriously strong family genes.
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress shared rare photos of the couple's son, Rocky, 14, during a fun-filled racing weekend, and fans couldn't get over how much the teenager resembled his famous father.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Rare Photos of Son Rocky
Gellar, 49, gave followers a glimpse into her family's weekend adventures with an Instagram carousel featuring Rocky at a go-kart track.
"Race weekend with my boys," she captioned the post.
In the first photo, the actress smiled alongside her son, who wore a black and turquoise racing suit while holding a water bottle.
Another snap showed Gellar posing with her husband, Prinze Jr., 50, as the couple enjoyed some time together at the track.
The proud mom also included several photos of Rocky preparing to race, including one of him wearing a blue helmet and red gloves while sitting behind the wheel of his go-kart.
Fans Say Rocky Looks Just Like Freddie Prinze Jr.
It didn't take long for fans to notice Rocky's striking resemblance to his dad.
"Ma'am, you were just an incubator. That is allllll Freddie," one person joked in the comments.
"Sarah's genes didn't even try," another wrote alongside laughing emojis.
A third fan couldn't believe how much the teenager looked like Prinze Jr., commenting, "Not the mini Freddie omg."
Others joined in with equally hilarious reactions.
"Copy/Paste lol," one follower declared, while another added, "Last slide is literally a mini FPJ."
One commenter even dubbed Rocky "Freddie Prinze Jr. Jr."
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Sarah Michelle Gellar Enjoys Family Time With Freddie Prinze Jr.
Although Gellar and Prinze Jr. are longtime Hollywood stars, the couple generally keep their children out of the spotlight.
The actors, who married in 2002, share Rocky and their daughter, Charlotte, 17.
Their latest family outing offered a rare look at how much their youngest child has grown.
In addition to posing for photos with his mom, Rocky was pictured standing beside his go-kart as someone worked on the vehicle.
Another shot featured a close-up of the kart's orange and yellow number 8 panel.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Have Been Married for Over 2 Decades
Gellar and Prinze Jr. first met while filming the 1997 horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer.
The pair eventually took their friendship to the next level and tied the knot five years later.