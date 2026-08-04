or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Sarah Michelle Gellar
OK LogoPHOTOS

Sarah Michelle Gellar Gushes Over 'Handsome' Freddie Prinze Jr. in Rare PDA Photos

Photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. cozy up for rare PDA photos on Instagram.

Profile Image

Aug. 4 2026, Published 6:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a rare glimpse into her 24-year marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.

The notoriously private couple tied the knot in 2002 and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight over the years. However, Gellar recently shared a snap of them indulging in PDA on her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Michelle Gellar Praised 'Handsome' Freddie Prinze Jr.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. tied the knot in 2002.
Source: @sarahmgellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. tied the knot in 2002.

The black-and-white polaroid-style pictures appeared to have been taken after the actress' return to the States from her European vacation.

“Also got this handsome guy to workout with me today,” she captioned the post.

The pictures showed the duo snuggling up after their ALO-hosted workout session, proving that true love doesn't mind a little sweat.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. looked cozy as they snuggled up post workout to snap a few PDA filled photos.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. looked cozy as they snuggled up post workout to snap a few PDA filled photos.

One photo showed the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star puckering up her lips and flaring her nostrils while giving the camera a wide-eyed look, as Prinze Jr. appeared to smile goofily beside her.

Another picture appeared to show the couple trying to make each other laugh with their silly facial expressions as they looked at each other, seemingly on the verge of laughter.

A third photo showed the playful expressions reversed, with Prinze Jr. puckering his lips to the camera while his wife smiled broadly.

MORE ON:
Sarah Michelle Gellar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Freddie Prinze Jr. Previously Detailed How Their Romance Started

Image of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar initially held 'completely different philosophies' in life.
Source: MEGA

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar initially held 'completely different philosophies' in life.

The couple first met on the set of the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Over the years, they developed a deep bond that stood the test of time.

Prinze Jr. previously spoke about their relationship in a 2020 interview with Us Weekly.

“She didn’t have a driver’s license. She didn’t know how to drive,” he began.

“And we were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour’s drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us. … So, I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends,” he said.

Image of Freddie Prinze Jr. said that he wanted to cook for for Sarah Michelle Gellar during the earliest days of their friendship.
Source: MEGA

Freddie Prinze Jr. said that he wanted to cook for for Sarah Michelle Gellar during the earliest days of their friendship.

He also explained that the two of them had “completely different philosophies on just about everything," which made him want to befriend her more than anything else by the time filming for I Know What You Did Last Summer wrapped.

He also revealed that he thought “she was too skinny and I wanted to cook for her. Because that’s what my family does.”

“And so, we started this weekly barbecue thing at her house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends. And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began,” he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.