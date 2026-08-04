Sarah Michelle Gellar Gushes Over 'Handsome' Freddie Prinze Jr. in Rare PDA Photos
Aug. 4 2026, Published 6:19 a.m. ET
Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a rare glimpse into her 24-year marriage to Freddie Prinze Jr.
The notoriously private couple tied the knot in 2002 and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight over the years. However, Gellar recently shared a snap of them indulging in PDA on her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 3.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Praised 'Handsome' Freddie Prinze Jr.
The black-and-white polaroid-style pictures appeared to have been taken after the actress' return to the States from her European vacation.
“Also got this handsome guy to workout with me today,” she captioned the post.
The pictures showed the duo snuggling up after their ALO-hosted workout session, proving that true love doesn't mind a little sweat.
One photo showed the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star puckering up her lips and flaring her nostrils while giving the camera a wide-eyed look, as Prinze Jr. appeared to smile goofily beside her.
Another picture appeared to show the couple trying to make each other laugh with their silly facial expressions as they looked at each other, seemingly on the verge of laughter.
A third photo showed the playful expressions reversed, with Prinze Jr. puckering his lips to the camera while his wife smiled broadly.
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Freddie Prinze Jr. Previously Detailed How Their Romance Started
The couple first met on the set of the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Over the years, they developed a deep bond that stood the test of time.
Prinze Jr. previously spoke about their relationship in a 2020 interview with Us Weekly.
“She didn’t have a driver’s license. She didn’t know how to drive,” he began.
“And we were shooting in Southport, North Carolina, which was an hour’s drive from the nearest Wilmington, which was the biggest city that was closest to us. … So, I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends,” he said.
He also explained that the two of them had “completely different philosophies on just about everything," which made him want to befriend her more than anything else by the time filming for I Know What You Did Last Summer wrapped.
He also revealed that he thought “she was too skinny and I wanted to cook for her. Because that’s what my family does.”
“And so, we started this weekly barbecue thing at her house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends. And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began,” he added.