Sarah Silverman Didn't Discuss 2024 Election Publicly Because She Felt Voters Didn't 'Want to Hear From Celebrities'

"A lot of people asked me if I was going to make a video or something. But my feeling was that no one wanted to hear from celebrities right now. Maybe I was wrong," the School of Rock actress, 54, shared. "I just focused on reposting thoughts from smarter people."

Nonetheless, Silverman — who in September, did post on Instagram that she was voting for Kamala Harris — does have one regret over not speaking up this year.

"In 2008, I did something called the Great Schlep where I told young Jews to tell their grandparents they wouldn’t visit them again unless they voted for Obama. I should have done something like that again," she quipped. "Not that it would have made a difference."