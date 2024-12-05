or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sarah Silverman
OK LogoNEWS

Sarah Silverman Didn't Discuss 2024 Election Publicly Because She Felt Voters Didn't 'Want to Hear From Celebrities'

Photo of Sarah Silverman
Source: mega

Sarah Silverman admitted she doesn't talk politics on her current comedy tour.

By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

While Sarah Silverman was a loud and proud supporter of Barack Obama in the years he ran for president, the comedian acknowledged in a new interview she's become less outwardly political over the past few years.

To start, Silverman said she was busy on the road with her tour during the 2024 election campaign, but she also admitted she didn't see the point in sharing her opinions given the heated state of the country this time around.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah silverman didnt discuss election publicly didnt want hear celebrities
Source: mega

Sarah Silverman feels voters didn't want 'to hear from celebrities' when it came to the 2024 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

"A lot of people asked me if I was going to make a video or something. But my feeling was that no one wanted to hear from celebrities right now. Maybe I was wrong," the School of Rock actress, 54, shared. "I just focused on reposting thoughts from smarter people."

Nonetheless, Silverman — who in September, did post on Instagram that she was voting for Kamala Harris — does have one regret over not speaking up this year.

"In 2008, I did something called the Great Schlep where I told young Jews to tell their grandparents they wouldn’t visit them again unless they voted for Obama. I should have done something like that again," she quipped. "Not that it would have made a difference."

Article continues below advertisement
sarah silverman didnt discuss election publicly didnt want hear celebrities
Source: @sarahkatesilverman/instagram

The comedian endorsed Kamala Harris in a September Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Silverman did cover some political topics when she acted as a guest host for The Daily Show for one week, which she called "a blast."

"It showed how far I’ve come as an adult. But there were no stakes for me, no pressure on it," she said. "Whatever happens, I’ll deal with it. Whenever I’m doing something, I put my all into it and love it."

MORE ON:
Sarah Silverman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sarah silverman didnt discuss election publicly didnt want hear celebrities
Source: @sarahkatesilverman/instagram

The actress was a vocal supporter of Barack Obama.

Article continues below advertisement

The comic noted her current tour is "not at all political, for better or worse."

"I think it’s better, to be honest. What happened was, my stepmother and dad both died nine days apart and all I wanted to do was talk about them, starting with my dad’s eulogy. It’s happened organically," Silverman explained. "I’ve never thought of myself as relatable. I’ve always thought of myself as niche. But I was at a point where I wanted to roll into a ball, so I needed to be in touch with people and it’s been awesome."

Article continues below advertisement
sarah silverman didnt discuss election publicly didnt want hear celebrities
Source: mega

Though Donald Trump won the 2024 election, he received far less celebrity endorsements than Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

While Harris lost the election to Donald Trump, she had big names such as Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey declaring their support for her. The celebrities were not paid for their endorsements, multiple reports stated.

The Minnesota Star Tribune spoke with Silverman.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.