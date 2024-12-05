Sarah Silverman Didn't Discuss 2024 Election Publicly Because She Felt Voters Didn't 'Want to Hear From Celebrities'
While Sarah Silverman was a loud and proud supporter of Barack Obama in the years he ran for president, the comedian acknowledged in a new interview she's become less outwardly political over the past few years.
To start, Silverman said she was busy on the road with her tour during the 2024 election campaign, but she also admitted she didn't see the point in sharing her opinions given the heated state of the country this time around.
"A lot of people asked me if I was going to make a video or something. But my feeling was that no one wanted to hear from celebrities right now. Maybe I was wrong," the School of Rock actress, 54, shared. "I just focused on reposting thoughts from smarter people."
Nonetheless, Silverman — who in September, did post on Instagram that she was voting for Kamala Harris — does have one regret over not speaking up this year.
"In 2008, I did something called the Great Schlep where I told young Jews to tell their grandparents they wouldn’t visit them again unless they voted for Obama. I should have done something like that again," she quipped. "Not that it would have made a difference."
Silverman did cover some political topics when she acted as a guest host for The Daily Show for one week, which she called "a blast."
"It showed how far I’ve come as an adult. But there were no stakes for me, no pressure on it," she said. "Whatever happens, I’ll deal with it. Whenever I’m doing something, I put my all into it and love it."
The comic noted her current tour is "not at all political, for better or worse."
"I think it’s better, to be honest. What happened was, my stepmother and dad both died nine days apart and all I wanted to do was talk about them, starting with my dad’s eulogy. It’s happened organically," Silverman explained. "I’ve never thought of myself as relatable. I’ve always thought of myself as niche. But I was at a point where I wanted to roll into a ball, so I needed to be in touch with people and it’s been awesome."
While Harris lost the election to Donald Trump, she had big names such as Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey declaring their support for her. The celebrities were not paid for their endorsements, multiple reports stated.
