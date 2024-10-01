15 Celebrity Pairs Who Dated the Same Person But Remained Friends: From Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez to Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr
Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson
As Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson both dated Alex Rodriguez and Justin Timberlake, they ignited rumors they feuded due to their entanglements.
Hudson started dating Rodriguez in May 2019 but broke up with him a few months later. The following year, the former baseball shortstop moved on with Diaz. Sources claimed the Charlie's Angels star involved herself romantically with Rodriguez so she could take revenge on Hudson for dating the *NSYNC singer in 2007, shortly after their split.
They seemingly dismissed the feud rumors by sweetly interacting at an Oscars party in 2012. Hudson also made headlines when she showed off her Diaz-inspired winter fashion in 2023.
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston
Friends costars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston enjoy their strong friendship despite having the same ex.
Aniston first dated Counting Crows lead singer Adam Duritz in 1995. Two years later, Cox struck up a romance with the musician, though their relationship also did not last long.
Drew Barrymore and Kristen Wiig
The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti tested Drew Barrymore and Kristen Wiig's friendship, as the pals had the same romantic history with him.
The Going the Distance actress had a relationship with Moretti from 2002 to 2007 before Wiig dated him until 2013. In the August 2012 issue of Marie Claire, the Saturday Night Live star clarified she was happier than she had ever been because of her then-newfound joy with the visual artist.
Meanwhile, the Whip It director commented on Morreti and Wiig's relationship, "It seems fitting that they would find each other. I was like, 'Right, of course, that makes perfect sense.'"
Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore
Barrymore dated Luke Wilson in the 1990s but called it quits a few years later. After their breakup, the Idiocracy star moved on with Gwyneth Paltrow following their meeting on the set of The Royal Tenenbaums.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston
In 1998, Aniston began dating Brad Pitt. They got engaged in 1999 and wed the following year, but they split in 2005 as the Hollywood heartthrob moved on with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie.
Prior to the notable romance, Aniston's friend Paltrow kicked off her romance with the Wolfs actor in 1994 but broke up with him in 1997, months after their engagement.
Despite sharing an ex, Aniston has constantly spoken highly of the Iron Man actress.
"I've known her a long time. That woman has got style to the moon and back. Chic, effortless, gorgeous. This sums us up. Look, I'm in a T-shirt, jeans, and 400-year-old shoes, and this one is just, like, to a T. She's always been sweet to me," she said of Paltrow in her interview with Allure.
Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz
Before Sean "Diddy" Combs dated Diaz from 2008 to 2012, the embattled rap mogul was with the Annie star's friend Jennifer Lopez from 1999 to 2001.
Jennifer Lopez and Zoë Saldaña
Lopez and Zoë Saldaña both sparked a romance with Bradley Cooper, who is now dating Gigi Hadid, in the 2010s.
Kate Beckinsale and Sarah Silverman
Michael Sheen was with Kate Beckinsale for eight years before they called it quits in 2003. More than a decade later, he started dating Sarah Silverman — though they eventually parted ways, as well.
"I don’t know why everyone was so surprised. Sarah’s such a fantastic woman, I love her and Michael and I have gotten on for years now,” Beckinsale said of the pair's relationship in her interview with Stylist.
Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr
Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr have maintained a close friendship even after the "Dark Horse" singer's engagement to the 41-year-old Australian model's ex Orlando Bloom.
The Lord of the Rings star, 47, shares Daisy Dove and Flynn with them, respectively.
Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran
Even male celebrities do not allow relationship dramas to affect their friendships!
For instance, both Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran were romantically linked to Ellie Goulding, though the "Love Me Like You Do" songstress only confirmed having a brief romance with the One Direction member.
Nick Lachey and Nick Cannon
Kim Kardashian dated two Nicks — Nick Lachey and Nick Cannon — in the late 2000s.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum got involved with Lachey in 2006. Shortly after their split, she met Cannon on the set of Moesha and dated him for about a year until 2007.
Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev
Ian Somerhalder's dating history includes BFFs Nikki Reed and Nina Dobrev.
Before the Lost and Damon Salvatore star wed Reed in 2015, he fell in love with his The Vampire Diaries costar and went on to date her for three years. Despite the split, Dobrev offered a sweet comment about Somerhalder and Reed's nuptials.
"When I heard about the wedding, I thought it was beautiful," she told E!. "They look happy, and I am happy, and so I don't see why there should be a problem with that. The drama is in the media, it's not with us. But, of course, we're on a teen drama show, everyone's going to look for drama. If there's no drama, there's nothing to write about. I just ignore it."
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid
Taylor Swift's long list of exes includes Joe Jonas, who she dated in 2008. Seven years after the split, The Jonas Brothers member began seeing Hadid, though their short-lived relationship only lasted for five months.
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez
In December 2009, Swift and Taylor Lautner broke up after dating for three months. In the same year, the Twilight actor was romantically linked to the "Cruel Summer" singer's BFF Selena Gomez.
Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner
Jonas also dated another friend of Swift's: Sophie Turner. Jonas and Turned got married in Las Vegas in 2019. They welcomed two children during their marriage, which ended in 2023.