Savannah Chrisley Admits Her Jailbird Parents Todd & Julie Were 'Not Expecting' Guilty Verdict In Fraud Case: 'There's No Way'

"I will never forget the moment, sitting in that courtroom every day, a four-week trial," Savannah told the former Bachelorette star of the harrowing day in June 2022. "And it took three days for the verdict to come back."

"I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again," she continued. "And I just saw the looks on my parents' faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that, we were like, 'There's no way.'"