Jail Fallout: Savannah Chrisley Admits She Had A 'Full-On Breakdown' Over Having To Raise Brother Grayson And Niece Chloe
In addition to coping with the fact that her parents will remain behind bars for years to come, Savannah Chrisley is also struggling with her new parental duties.
On the Tuesday, February 7, episode of her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast, the 25-year-old candidly admitted that it hasn't been easy looking after her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, now that she has custody of them following her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing.
“The other night, I had a full-on breakdown,” Savannah confessed on her podcast. “I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying.”
“I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don’t feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she’s done for all her life,” the famous offspring continued.
After getting real with her listeners about the hardships that come with their family's new normal, Savannah revealed her niece offered her some words of comfort during the adjustment.
“I was sitting there, and the next day Chloe said, ‘You’re doing a pretty good job. You made me ramen noodles last night,'” the Chrisley Knows Best star recalled, noting that she plans to meal prep moving forward.
She then revealed she recently spoke to her dad — who is serving out his 12 years behind bars in Florida — and he helped her come to terms with her unusual situation.
“I had a conversation with my dad and he said, ‘This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you’ve ever done.’ I’m starting to see that,” she shared of their chat, adding that her mindset has since shifted since her parents' legal woes first began.
“It’s so crazy because I went from a place, sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, ‘Why would you allow all these things to happen? One thing after another. Where are you?’ Now I’m in a place of such peace,” pointed out Savannah, who said she hopes Grayson and Chloe also find "peace and calmness."
While not going into specifics about how the two are handling this time, Savannah said Grayson and Chloe need to find “healthier ways to cope with things and deal with things.”
“I’m not their mom. I’m not their dad. I’m their sister,” she candidly said. “I want to stay in that role of sister. But it’s hard when you’re in the role of parent and discipline.”
While Savannah's dad serves out his time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, her mom is spending the next seven years at Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna. The matriarch will also serve 16 months on probation once she is released from prison.
The controversial couple was sentenced in November 2022 for fraud and tax evasion after being found guilty in June of that year.
