Savannah Chrisley Teases TV Comeback After Fraudster Parents Jailed, Vows New Series Will 'Break Your Heart'

The Chrisley family is coming to the small screen — again! While Todd and Julie Chrisley remain behind bars for fraud and tax evasion, their children will be offering a glimpse of their "new normal."

On the Tuesday, February 21, episode of Savannah Chrisley's “Unlocked" podcast, she teased that Chrisley knows Best fans will soon to be able to follow the family's life again once they lock down the details of their upcoming project.

While talking to her niece, Chloe, whom she was left to raise after her parents were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022, Savannah, 25, revealed she's "talking to a few production companies" about another show. The duo was joined by Savannah's grandmother Nanny Faye.

"We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it," she spilled after Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, were convicted in June of last year for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Finding the silver lining in the family's new situation, as she was also given custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, Savannah pointed out that there will be a comedic edge to the show and fans will "laugh."

“Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well," the reality star pointed out.

After Savannah, Chloe and Faye joked that the show should be called Nanny Knows Best — a loving nod to Todd's mom — the former promised it will also "be heartwarming."

“It’ll break your heart,” she vowed.

As the family continues to adjust to their new life, Savannah declared, "At the end of the day, we’re not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward."

Just one month before the famous parents were convicted last year, Chrisley Knows Best was green-lit for a tenth and final season; however, NBC Universal pulled the plug on the hit show following their sentencing.

The couple's spinoff show, Growing Up Chrisley, was also axed.

