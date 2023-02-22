Savannah Chrisley Teases TV Comeback After Fraudster Parents Jailed, Vows New Series Will 'Break Your Heart'

The Chrisley family is coming to the small screen — again! While Todd and Julie Chrisley remain behind bars for fraud and tax evasion, their children will be offering a glimpse of their "new normal."

On the Tuesday, February 21, episode of Savannah Chrisley's “Unlocked" podcast, she teased that Chrisley knows Best fans will soon to be able to follow the family's life again once they lock down the details of their upcoming project.