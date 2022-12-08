Grayson Chrisley Reveals He's Never Watched 'Chrisley Knows Best': 'I Don't Think It's Interesting'
After actually growing up Chrisley, it seems Grayson Chrisley has no desire to watch Growing Up Chrisley — or any of his family’s reality shows — on the small screen.
Earlier this week, the 16-year-old TV personality revealed that he had “never watched an episode” of his family’s arguably most notable USA reality series, Chrisley Knows Best.
“I don’t think it’s interesting,” the young star explained during a recent installment of older sister Savannah Chrisley’s titular podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do.”
Though the star admitted that he hadn’t “even watched myself on TV,” the teen said he’s fairly used to life in the limelight, telling his big sis that he didn’t “know anything different” than having his childhood broadcast on national television.
“I mean, I didn’t really understand what was going on, because I was like, ‘I don’t really have a choice.’” Grayson explained. “I had fun with it because I didn’t understand it.”
As Grayson grew up, he said this perspective shifted, the star approaching the series as an obligation rather than a hobby.
“The older I got, the more I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta do this,’” he spilled. “I thought it was cool, but the cool wears off a little bit.”
During the episode, Savannah and Grayson also got candid about their parents legal woes, detailing how their family dynamic had changed after their mom and dad, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years behind bars last month for several crimes including tax fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States
"We also have to learn just because our parents are our parents doesn’t make them superheroes," Savannah explained of her parents. "It doesn’t mean they're going to do everything 110 percent. They’re going to mess up. They’re still people. They make mistakes."