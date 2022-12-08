Grayson Chrisley Reveals He's Never Watched 'Chrisley Knows Best': 'I Don't Think It's Interesting'

After actually growing up Chrisley, it seems Grayson Chrisley has no desire to watch Growing Up Chrisley — or any of his family’s reality shows — on the small screen.

Earlier this week, the 16-year-old TV personality revealed that he had “never watched an episode” of his family’s arguably most notable USA reality series, Chrisley Knows Best.

“I don’t think it’s interesting,” the young star explained during a recent installment of older sister Savannah Chrisley’s titular podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do.”