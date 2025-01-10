or
Chase Chrisley Arrested for Simple Battery After Slapping Bar Manager

Photo of Chase Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Chase Chrisley's mugshot was released.

By:

Jan. 10 2025, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley was arrested and charged with simple battery on January 9. According to a news outlet, Chrisley was booked at the Fulton County Jail, where, he posed for a mugshot before being released on $10,000 bail.

Photo of Chase Chrisley, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley.
Source: MEGA

Chase Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie, are currently incarcerated.

The arrest stems from an incident on January 6 at Twin Peaks Sports Bar in Atlanta, Ga. As OK! reported, Chrisley was at the bar when he became extremely intoxicated. He was asked to leave the facility multiple times by the manager, Brendon Nash, but refused. The conflict escalated, with Chrisley allegedly slapping Nash in the face twice before he took off.

Photo of Chase Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Chase Chrisley allegedly slapped a bar manager twice in the face.

In the 911 audio which was released, Nash can be heard saying he “needed police” as he instructed someone — presumably Chrisley — to not touch him. Though Nash asked him to “leave politely,” he claimed the man became “aggressive” and “assaulted” him.

Noting he wanted nothing more than for the man “to go,” a slap could be heard making contact with Nash’s skin. Nash confirmed the man “slapped me in the face again.” After the second hit, the suspect left the premises. Chrisley was not on site by the time the police arrived to the scene.

MORE ON:
Celebrity Arrests

Photo of Savannah Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley has not had any legal issues to date.

Nash described him as a “white guy about 5’8," probably early 30’s and literally drunk.”

Nash ended up filing a police report, naming Chrisley as the suspect for “simple assault.”

Chrisley is not the first member of his family to have a run-in with the law. His parents, Todd and Julie, are currently serving prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. Julie will be away for seven years, while Todd was placed in jail for 12 years. In late 2024, Julie’s lawyers tried to appeal her sentence and get it overturned, but the courts ended up keeping her initial seven-year prison stint intact.

Photo of Chase Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Chase Chrisley was released on $10,000 bail.

Chase’s step-brother Kyle also has had his share of legal issues. Most recently, he was arrested in 2024 for aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Savannah, who is one of Chase’s sisters, has been on the opposite end of the spectrum, recently spending time campaigning at the Republican National Convention for Donald Trump. While there, she spoke out about her family’s persecution, which she claimed occurred due to their “conservative beliefs.”

“They accused my parents of fraud when really we were defrauded by a dishonest business partner who, and let's not forget, the government gave full immunity to,” she shared at the time.

The family has yet to comment on Chase’s incident and arrest.

TMZ reported on the arrest.

