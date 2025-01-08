'He Slapped Me!': Shocking 911 Audio of Alleged Chase Chrisley Bar Assault Released

In the clip obtained by a news outlet, Brandon Nash , the manager of Twin Peaks Sports Bar in Atlanta, Ga., told someone the cops were coming.

New audio of Chase Chrisley has been released after he was named as the suspect in a bar assault on January 8.

“Now he’s in my face,” Nash continued telling the 911 operator. “I don’t want anything but… him to go.”

Nash explained they asked the man to “leave politely” and, in turn, he became “aggressive” and “assaulted” him.

“I need police please,” Nash stated, before instructing someone — presumably Chrisley — not to touch him multiple times.

When asked to describe the suspect, Nash said he is a “white guy about 5’8," probably early 30’s and literally drunk. He’s got a driver that is very polite and trying to get him to leave.” Then, shockingly, a hand can be heard making contact with Nash’s skin.

“He just slapped me in the face again,” Nash asserted. “He’s leaving the building now, but he just slapped me in the face. He’s out of the building now.”

In the initial police report released on January 8, it noted the incident took place around 7:30 p.m. By the time officers got to the bar, Chrisley had left the scene. No injuries were sustained by Nash, but he did file a police report, naming Chrisley as the suspect for “simple assault.”

Chrisley has yet to comment on the incident and no arrests have been made at this point.