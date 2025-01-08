'He Slapped Me!': Shocking 911 Audio of Alleged Chase Chrisley Bar Assault Released
New audio of Chase Chrisley has been released after he was named as the suspect in a bar assault on January 8.
In the clip obtained by a news outlet, Brandon Nash, the manager of Twin Peaks Sports Bar in Atlanta, Ga., told someone the cops were coming.
“I need police please,” Nash stated, before instructing someone — presumably Chrisley — not to touch him multiple times.
Nash explained they asked the man to “leave politely” and, in turn, he became “aggressive” and “assaulted” him.
“Now he’s in my face,” Nash continued telling the 911 operator. “I don’t want anything but… him to go.”
When asked to describe the suspect, Nash said he is a “white guy about 5’8," probably early 30’s and literally drunk. He’s got a driver that is very polite and trying to get him to leave.” Then, shockingly, a hand can be heard making contact with Nash’s skin.
“He just slapped me in the face again,” Nash asserted. “He’s leaving the building now, but he just slapped me in the face. He’s out of the building now.”
In the initial police report released on January 8, it noted the incident took place around 7:30 p.m. By the time officers got to the bar, Chrisley had left the scene. No injuries were sustained by Nash, but he did file a police report, naming Chrisley as the suspect for “simple assault.”
Chrisley has yet to comment on the incident and no arrests have been made at this point.
Chrisley rose to fame on the USA reality show Chrisley Knows Best, which documented his family from 2014 to 2023. The last eight episodes of the series aired after his parents, Todd and Julie, went to jail for tax evasion and bank fraud in January 2023. Currently, Todd is serving a 12-year sentence and Julie is serving a 7-year sentence.
Aside from his mom and dad, Chase's half-brother Kyle has also had his share of run-ins with the law, with him most recently being arrested in March 2023 for felony aggravated assault.
Chase's sister Savannah and his brother Greyson have not had any legal dilemmas to date. In fact, Savannah had quite the opposite when President Donald Trump had her as a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention.
While there, she spoke to the injustices in the legal system and how she believes the Biden administration weaponizes the Department of Justice to punish their enemies.
