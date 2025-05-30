Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumor She 'Slept' With Someone in Exchange for Parents' Pardons

"Obviously, the biggest misconception right now is that I either paid for a pardon or slept for a pardon of something," Savannah, 27, told reporters in Nashville. "And if people knew the countless hours and the money and the time that I spent going to D.C., literally with not a meeting scheduled, and I just got on a plane and went and said, 'I'm going to be in the right room at the right time and meet the right people.'"

Savannah detailed the countless hours she spent fighting for her parents' freedom.

"I fought hard and I was exhausted and I begged for meetings," she continued. "I was never too good to ask. And that's the thing, is people think, 'Oh, you're a celebrity, you're white, you have money, that we got an upper hand,' and we didn't. I had to fight and I was relentless and that's how it happened. Finally, people listened."