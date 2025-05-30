or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Todd Chrisley
OK LogoNEWS

Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumor She 'Slept' With Someone in Exchange for Parents' Pardons

Photo of Savannah and Todd Chrisley
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley is focusing on family amid controversy surrounding her parents' freedom from prison.

By:

May 30 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley is putting rumors about her parents' pardon to bed.

During a Friday, May 30, press conference, the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley clapped back at detractors who claim she "slept" with someone to get her parents released.

Article continues below advertisement

savannah chrisley addresses rumor slept someone parents pardons
Source: FOX 29 Philadelphia/YouTube

Savannah Chrisley worked hard to get her parents released from prison.

"Obviously, the biggest misconception right now is that I either paid for a pardon or slept for a pardon of something," Savannah, 27, told reporters in Nashville. "And if people knew the countless hours and the money and the time that I spent going to D.C., literally with not a meeting scheduled, and I just got on a plane and went and said, 'I'm going to be in the right room at the right time and meet the right people.'"

Savannah detailed the countless hours she spent fighting for her parents' freedom.

"I fought hard and I was exhausted and I begged for meetings," she continued. "I was never too good to ask. And that's the thing, is people think, 'Oh, you're a celebrity, you're white, you have money, that we got an upper hand,' and we didn't. I had to fight and I was relentless and that's how it happened. Finally, people listened."

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Freed From Prison

Source: FOX 29 Philadelphia/YouTube

Todd Chrisley claims he was wrongfully convicted.

Todd, who was seated beside his daughter at the press conference, was "consumed with pride" over how she made a "longshot" a reality.

He revealed that he was "convicted of something that [he] did not do" and is grateful his freedom was granted.

"Being in the prison system, anyone that says it's a fair shake, it's not," he explained. "Because I dealt with young African American males in the prison that I was in that were not treated the same. They were denied programs, they were denied access to certain things. I was not denied that. We know why I wasn't denied that."

MORE ON:
Todd Chrisley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

savannah chrisley addresses rumor slept someone parents pardons
Source: FOX 29 Philadelphia/YouTube

Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison.

He encouraged listeners to re-examine the justice system, regardless of their politics.

"I think that is a much bigger picture that we all as a society as a whole need to look at that we are one," the reality star added. "Whether you're Republican or Democrat or whatever, at the end of the day, when you're in that hospital, you don't care if it's a Democrat treating you or a Republican. Now, some of you may, I want whoever is going to be the best person to do that."

Todd and Julie Chrisley Pardoned by President Trump

savannah chrisley addresses rumor slept someone parents pardons
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison on Wednesday, May 28, after being pardoned by President Donald Trump the day prior. Todd, 56, served time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie, 52, stayed at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

The famous couple was previously convicted of bank and tax fraud, with Todd sentenced to 12 years and Julie to 7. They no longer need to finish their time behind bars.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.