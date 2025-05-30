Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumor She 'Slept' With Someone in Exchange for Parents' Pardons
Savannah Chrisley is putting rumors about her parents' pardon to bed.
During a Friday, May 30, press conference, the daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley clapped back at detractors who claim she "slept" with someone to get her parents released.
"Obviously, the biggest misconception right now is that I either paid for a pardon or slept for a pardon of something," Savannah, 27, told reporters in Nashville. "And if people knew the countless hours and the money and the time that I spent going to D.C., literally with not a meeting scheduled, and I just got on a plane and went and said, 'I'm going to be in the right room at the right time and meet the right people.'"
Savannah detailed the countless hours she spent fighting for her parents' freedom.
"I fought hard and I was exhausted and I begged for meetings," she continued. "I was never too good to ask. And that's the thing, is people think, 'Oh, you're a celebrity, you're white, you have money, that we got an upper hand,' and we didn't. I had to fight and I was relentless and that's how it happened. Finally, people listened."
Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Freed From Prison
Todd, who was seated beside his daughter at the press conference, was "consumed with pride" over how she made a "longshot" a reality.
He revealed that he was "convicted of something that [he] did not do" and is grateful his freedom was granted.
"Being in the prison system, anyone that says it's a fair shake, it's not," he explained. "Because I dealt with young African American males in the prison that I was in that were not treated the same. They were denied programs, they were denied access to certain things. I was not denied that. We know why I wasn't denied that."
- Todd Chrisley Declares He's Innocent in First Post-Prison Interview: 'I Was Convicted of Something I Didn't Do'
- 'It Feels So Good': Todd and Julie Chrisley Reunite After Being Pardoned by Donald Trump and Released From Prison
- Todd Chrisley Is 'Jacked'! Fraudster's Daughter Savannah Shows Off Her Dad's Muscles While Bringing Him Home From Prison
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He encouraged listeners to re-examine the justice system, regardless of their politics.
"I think that is a much bigger picture that we all as a society as a whole need to look at that we are one," the reality star added. "Whether you're Republican or Democrat or whatever, at the end of the day, when you're in that hospital, you don't care if it's a Democrat treating you or a Republican. Now, some of you may, I want whoever is going to be the best person to do that."
Todd and Julie Chrisley Pardoned by President Trump
Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison on Wednesday, May 28, after being pardoned by President Donald Trump the day prior. Todd, 56, served time at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie, 52, stayed at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
The famous couple was previously convicted of bank and tax fraud, with Todd sentenced to 12 years and Julie to 7. They no longer need to finish their time behind bars.