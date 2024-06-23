Julie Chrisley Must Be Resentenced in Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion Case, Judges Rule
Julie Chrisley will have another chance to shave time off of her prison sentence.
According to legal documents, on Friday, June 21, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared the Chrisley Knows Best star must be resentenced after they discovered the first trial judge had miscalculated Julie's original sentence in 2022.
The judges' ruling found that the matriarch was charged as if she had been involved in the bank fraud scheme since 2006 despite there being insufficient evidence to tie her to the crime before 2007.
"The problem is that we have not located the evidence the district court relied on in adopting that finding," the legal authorities stated in their report. "Our review of the record hasn’t revealed evidence to show, even by a preponderance of the evidence, that [Julie] was involved in 2006. Indeed, the government’s brief concedes that the evidence shows Julie 'participated in the bank fraud conspiracy from 2007,' not 2006."
Julie's seven-year sentence will now be sent back to a lower court to be reevaluated due to the "narrow issue" in the case.
With the positive update, the family's legal team responded to the news. "We're pleased that the Court agreed that Julie's sentence was improper, but we’re obviously disappointed that it rejected Todd’s appeal," Chrisley attorney Alex Little said in a statement.
"With this step behind us, we can now challenge the couple's convictions based on the illegal search that started the case," the lawyer added. "The family appreciates the continued support they've received throughout this process. And they're hopeful for more good news in the future."
Todd Chrisley, who was sentenced to 12 years for his alleged crimes, and the 51-year-old's daughter Savannah Chrisley reacted to the ruling on Instagram. "After careful consideration, and with the benefit of oral argument, we affirm the district court on all issues except for the loss amount attributed to Julie," she wrote in the caption of the video.
"The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record. So, we vacate Julie’s sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly," she concluded the post about her mother being closer to freedom.
