Savannah Chrisley Insists She 'Knew' Colton Underwood was Gay After 2017 Date

Chrisley, 25, recalled how they had “no connection … whatsoever” at the time, leading the 31-year-old to joke: “for obvious reasons.”

“When I say, ‘It’s not you, it’s me,’ I truly mean that. And obviously I’ve proven that at this point," Underwood added during the episode, entitled “My Gay Ex-Lover.”

The unlikely duo's date seemingly took place around the 2017 ACM Awards, as Chrisley remembered: "It was after Luke Kennard and I broke up. I was like, ‘All right, screw this.’ You know how it goes. You go through a breakup.”