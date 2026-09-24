Savannah Chrisley Mourns Ex Nic Kerdiles 3 Years After His Fatal Accident

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley is remembering her former fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, three years after his death. On Wednesday, September 23, Chrisley shared an emotional tribute to Kerdiles on Instagram, reflecting on the loss of the former professional hockey player.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley Remembered Nic Kerdiles Three Years After His Death

Source: @SAVANNAHCHRISLEY/INSTAGRAM Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles began dating in 2017.

“Three years, and it still doesn't feel real,” she wrote. “Some people leave an imprint on your life that time simply can't erase...," the podcast host added. “Grief is strange. Life keeps moving, years pass, and somehow you learn to carry the loss but there are people you never stop missing. You are one of those people for me," she continued. “I hope you know how deeply you were loved and how much of an impact you left behind. Three years later, you are still remembered, still talked about, and still missed more than words can say," she went on. “I will forever wish for one more conversation,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @SAVANNAHCHRISLEY/INSTAGRAM Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles called off their engagement in 2020.

The former couple began dating in late 2017 and became engaged in 2019. They ultimately called off their wedding and ended their engagement in 2020, though the pair remained close after their breakup. Kerdiles died in September 2023 after a motorcycle crash in Nashville. Per police at the time, he was riding an Indian Motorcycle when he traveled through a stop sign and collided with a BMW SUV. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley Recalled Learning About Nic Kerdiles’ Death

Source: @SAVANNAHCHRISLEY/INSTAGRAM Nic Kerdiles died in a motorcycle accident in September 2023.

Chrisley previously opened up about how she learned of his death, recalling that she was landing in Pensacola, Florida, to visit her father when she received the news. “I was shaking and sobbing. I'm like, ‘I have to get home. I have to get home,’” she recalled in an interview with People. She also remembered texting Kerdiles repeatedly after hearing the news. “I kept texting him, and I was like, ‘Please tell me it's not true. Please. You're okay, right?'" she added.

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley said she had regrets about things left unsaid.