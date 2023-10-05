Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Cremated Ahead of Memorial Service

Savannah made it clear that she was shocked by the news in her sweet note and remembered the good memories with him.

"I am so sad and so numb. I don’t want to believe it… I keep texting your phone and just hope you respond. I had just turned 20 when we met, you were only 23, we were just kids learning about life and love and trying to make it all work. So much of our relationship was played out on the public stage, that is one of the hardest parts of growing up in the public eye," Chrisley penned.

"People have this tendency to judge things by their best and worst moments. We look at things and define them by what happens at both ends of the spectrum. We had some really great, bright moments, and we had some really hard ones, but the part of our relationship I will hold on to will always be the moments in the middle. It will be the day to day life we got to share for 5 incredible years," the reality star continued.