Savannah Chrisley's Ex Nic Kerdiles Cremated Ahead of Memorial Service
Nic Kerdiles will be remembered in an intimate ceremony by his friends and family.
According to RadarOnline.com, Savannah Chrisley's former fiancé has been cremated and will be honored in a gathering attended by loved ones on Thursday, October 5, at Cross Point Church in Nashville, Tenn., after tragically passing away in a motorcycle accident.
Per sources, the 26-year-old and her brother Chase Chrisley will be present. Kerdiles' remains will then be transported to California with his family members.
On September 23, the former hockey player was killed in a motorcycle crash after he ran a stop sign and crashed into a BMW in a residential area. He was only 29 years old.
The Chrisley Knows Best star — who was engaged to Kerdiles from December 2018 until they called it quits in July 2020 — penned a heartbreaking send-off to her former love in the days after his passing.
"Nicolas Henry Stephan Kerdiles… I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world, and it's so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don't know how to react," she wrote alongside sweet photos of herself and Kerdiles.
Savannah made it clear that she was shocked by the news in her sweet note and remembered the good memories with him.
"I am so sad and so numb. I don’t want to believe it… I keep texting your phone and just hope you respond. I had just turned 20 when we met, you were only 23, we were just kids learning about life and love and trying to make it all work. So much of our relationship was played out on the public stage, that is one of the hardest parts of growing up in the public eye," Chrisley penned.
"People have this tendency to judge things by their best and worst moments. We look at things and define them by what happens at both ends of the spectrum. We had some really great, bright moments, and we had some really hard ones, but the part of our relationship I will hold on to will always be the moments in the middle. It will be the day to day life we got to share for 5 incredible years," the reality star continued.
Savannah also recalled some of the memories she will cherish forever.
"It will be your absolute and total dependency on Starbucks and how no day could start without it. It will be your love for moms carrot cake, I feel certain no person has ever loved carrot cake like you. It will be your inability to ever get a famous cliche saying right, LOL, you would butcher every quote, every time. 'Peaches and rainbows'🤣I know we had some moments that were really, really hard, but our day to day life really was beautiful," she added.