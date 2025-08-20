Todd and Julie Chrisley Address Daughter Savannah's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Death for the First Time on Their Podcast: 'The Hardest Thing'
Todd and Julie Chrisley addressed the death of their daughter Savannah Chrisley’s ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles on the August 20 episode of their “Chrisley Confessions 2.0” podcast.
“So a lot of the questions were, ‘Why have you not talked about Nic on the podcast yet?’ Well, that’s very simple, because it is still very fresh to me,” Todd began. “My heart has not healed, and I don’t know that it ever will heal — and I don’t feel like I owe that to you. I don’t feel like I owe it to anyone to talk about how I feel about him today versus how I felt about him when he lost his life.”
Todd Chrisley Said Nic Kerdiles' Death Is 'Very Painful' for Him to Talk About
Todd admitted he’s been “putting off” discussing Nic’s death as it’s “still very painful” for him to talk about.
“I just wasn’t ready to discuss it,” he elaborated. “I’m actually not ready to discuss it today, but out of respect for Nic and the love that we have for him today and will have for him for the rest of our days, I’m going to have this conversation one time, and I’m never talking about it again.”
Todd shared Nic’s death, which happened in September 2023 after a motorcycle accident, was the “hardest thing” he’s ever dealt with in his life.
Todd Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Remained Close Even After His Split From Savannah
“For those of you who don’t know, Nic Kerdiles was one of the finest, funniest, kindest young men, and I so wanted he and Savannah to be married,” he shared. “I wanted grandchildren, and that didn’t come to pass.” Although Savannah and Nic got engaged in 2019, their relationship was over in 2021.
Todd remained close with Nic, though, sharing he “still talked” to him “every day” after he and Savannah broke up.
“He and Savannah were no longer together, but he was still there for us,” Todd said, after Julie insisted Nic had supported Todd throughout his trial.
Savannah Chrisley Was Flying to Visit Todd in Jail When She Learned About Nic Kerdiles' Death
“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of him,” Todd concluded. “ I think I still grieve what could have been because I had always hoped that they would find their way back.”
As OK! reported, Savannah was flying to visit Todd in prison when she learned about Nic’s death.
"When I was told that Nic got in an accident and didn't make it, I just fell apart on the plane, like there was no controlling it,” she shared on a 2024 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. "I was going to see Dad, and I got to be the one to tell him and [her brother Chase Chrisley]."
Savannah Chrisley Was 'Grateful' She Was Able to Tell Todd Chrisley About Nic Kerdiles' Death
"I walked into that prison visiting room a hot mess, let me tell you, like just makeup all over my face,” she continued. “I got makeup wipes out so I could just take it all off my face. But I walked in, and dad just knew when he saw me."
"He was like, ‘What's wrong? What's wrong?’ and I couldn't get words out," Savannah recalled. "I just said ‘Nic,’ and as hard as it was telling him that, I'm also so grateful that God allowed me to be the one to tell him so he didn't have to be alone when he heard the news."