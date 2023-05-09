Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn't Know If She Wants Kids After Caring for Brother and Niece: 'I'm in That Anger Part of Grief Right Now'
Savannah Chrisley got her first glimpse of parenthood — and she doesn't know if she wants to look further into it.
The reality star questioned whether she wanted children of her own after she was granted custody of her 10-year-old niece, Chloe, and her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, following her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing in November 2022.
“I’m in that anger part of grief right now. I’m just angry at everything. And also, after taking on the kids, I’m like, ‘OK. Do I actually want kids?’ You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?” the 25-year-old confessed on a recent episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.
Despite the past challenging months after her parents were sentenced to serve a combined total of 19 years behind bars for tax evasion and bank fraud, Savannah emphasized that she harbors no ill will for gaining custody of her family members.
“I try to be a good adult figure in their life, but it’s really hard being 25 and having two kids and trying to figure out what’s best for them,” Savannah candidly explained during the episode. “Like you get to grow through the ages. Now, I’m just being thrown into it.”
Making sure her remarks weren't skewed in any way, Savannah reiterated that she “loves these two kids more than life itself” and that they are her “everything.”
Savannah gushed that she, Grayson and Chloe have “so much fun together” and that they all try to have “as much fun as possible.”
Despite her extra busy life caring for her brother and niece, Savannah still finds the time to put herself first, previously revealing she is "dating someone."
Given the unusual situation she is in, Savannah explained the controversial parents’ imprisonment forced her to be transparent about her “package deal" while dating.
"'You want to go to dinner? These two are coming along with,'" Savannah told Kaitlyn Bristowe during a March episode on the Bachelorette star's "Off The Vine" podcast of what dating is like for her now. "This is what you're getting into. Guess what? There's two kids, my parents aren't in the greatest place in the world right now. You know it all, 110 percent transparency. If you're in, you're in. If you're out, you're out."
