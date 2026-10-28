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Savannah Chrisley Says Unborn Child Is 'Not a Controversy' Amid Backlash Over Engagement to Convicted Fraudster Jason Galanis: 'My Answered Prayer'

split image of Savannah Chrisley and Jason Galanis
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley shared a heartfelt message to her unborn baby amid backlash over her engagement to Jason Galanis.

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Oct. 28 2026, Updated 10:11 a.m. ET

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Savannah Chrisley is standing by her unborn child after facing backlash over her pregnancy and engagement to convicted fraudster Jason Galanis.

The reality star shared an emotional message about her baby as questions swirl around her much older fiancé and his criminal past.

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Savannah Chrisley Defends Her Unborn Baby

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image of Savannah Chrisley insisted her child is 'not a controversy' after announcing her pregnancy and engagement.
Source: @SAVANNAHCHRISLEY/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Chrisley insisted her child is 'not a controversy' after announcing her pregnancy and engagement.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum took to her Instagram Stories on October 27, sharing a sonogram of her unborn child alongside a heartfelt message.

"You are not a headline. You are not a controversy," the 29-year-old wrote. "You are not defined by anyone's past, anyone's mistakes, or anyone's opinions."

Chrisley went on to describe her baby as "innocent, deeply loved, and the greatest blessing" to her and her fiancé.

"No amount of noise in this world will ever overshadow the joy of being your mama," she continued.

"You are my answered prayer," she added. "And I will never apologize for celebrating you."

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Savannah Chrisley Announces Pregnancy and Engagement

image of Savannah Chrisley announced her pregnancy and engagement on October 27.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley announced her pregnancy and engagement on October 27.

The same day, Chrisley revealed she was expecting her first child with her fiancé in an Instagram video that also announced their engagement.

Although she did not identify her future husband in the post, she described him as "much older" than she is.

Her fiancé was later identified as Galanis, 56, who is 27 years her senior.

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Jason Galanis' Criminal Past

image of Jason Galanis was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison in 2020 before President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in 2025.
Source: MEGA

Jason Galanis was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison in 2020 before President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in 2025.

In September 2020, Galanis was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for his involvement in two financial schemes.

One involved defrauding a Native American tribe and investors of tens of millions of dollars.

President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in March 2025.

Galanis was also associated with Hunter Biden and testified during the Republican impeachment inquiry into former President Joe Biden while still in prison.

Savannah Chrisley Defends Their Age Gap

image of Savannah Chrisley defended her 27-year age gap with Jason Galanis.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley defended her 27-year age gap with Jason Galanis.

Savannah also addressed the 27-year age difference between herself and Jason during Tuesday's episode of her podcast, 'Unlocked.'

"Yes, there is a huge age gap there, OK?" she acknowledged. "And that’s probably part of the reason why I kept a lot of it quiet, because I know how brutal the public can be. But I genuinely do not care."

"I have always said, 'I would rather [have] 20 phenomenal, unbelievable years with someone than 50 just [fine] years,'" Savannah said.

The star also praised her fiancé, insisting he "does not look his age, nor does he act his age."

Savannah went on to compliment his "great" body and "even sharper" mind.

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