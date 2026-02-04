Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Identified as Possible Suspect in Mother Nancy's Abduction Case

Article continues below advertisement

Police are reportedly investigating Savannah Guthrie’s brother-in-law as a potential suspect in a shocking new development. Former NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield claimed on Tuesday, February 3, that the NBC anchor's brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, has been identified as a person of interest, citing a trusted law enforcement source.



Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Named Possible Suspect

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Tommaso is married to Savannah's sister Annie, who reportedly had dinner with her mom on the last night she was seen, January 30. It is unclear if Tommaso attended the dinner. Banfield claimed that investigators have towed Annie's car, which was believed to have "some connection" to Tommaso. The NewsNation host reported that the windows in Nancy's home were smashed in.



Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after she failed to appear for her regular Sunday church service.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to appear for her normal Sunday church service. That same day, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announced that Nancy's disappearance was being investigated as a potential crime after finding "concerning evidence." Nancy was "limited in her mobility" but didn't have any "cognitive issues," leading authorities to believe she "did not leave on her own," according to the Pima County Sheriff.



Blood Was Found Inside Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Police revealed on February 2 that blood was found inside Nancy Guthrie's home.

Police confirmed one day later that they believed Nancy may have been abducted from her home after finding blood and signs of forced entry. "We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at," the sheriff confirmed. "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving." In their search for the missing 84-year-old woman, authorities have deployed airplanes, helicopters, drones, and Border Patrol search-and-rescue dogs.

TMZ Reportedly Received Unverified Ransom Letter

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram TMZ received an unverified email that was believed to written like a ransom letter.