Savannah Guthrie Nominated 'Inspiring & Authentic' Hoda Kotb For Prestigious 'Forbes' List After Feud

Nonetheless, the women have found common ground in their personal lives, as Guthrie revealed they bonded over family.

"We talk a lot about being older moms, that we're in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent," explained Guthrie. "Raising kids when their moms are in the public eye, that's something that we talk about and are wanting to be really thoughtful about. Also how much we talk about our kids and how much we want to post pictures of our kids."

Guthrie's words of praise were reported by Forbes.