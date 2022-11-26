Hoda Kotb Celebrates Thanksgiving With Young Daughters & In-Laws

After completing her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade hosting duties in the early hours of Thursday, November 24, the Today cohost joined her family for a filling meal.

HODA KOTB ASKING EX-FIANCÉ JOEL SCHIFFMAN 'FOR ONE MORE CHANCE' BUT 'HE'S NOT INTERESTED': SOURCE

"Super yummy Thanksgiving Day dinner courtesy of my sister-in-law colleen! Thankful for family ❤️," Kotb captioned an Instagram selfie of the crew, including her siblings, with the adults at one table and kiddos at the other.

Kotb coparents her girls with her ex-fiancé, though he was not seen celebrating with his daughters.