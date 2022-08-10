Savannah Guthrie Disses 'Today' Staff: Star Never Makes Eye Contact Or Says Thank You While On Set
Things seem to be getting messier and messier at the Today show. On Monday, August 8, Savannah Guthrie had a slew of assistants helping her out on set, but she appeared to snub them.
Guthrie's hair and makeup team helped her with last-minute touch-ups, but she was either talking to her co-hosts or on the phone. To make matters worse, the star never made eye contact with the staff or said thank you.
But when Guthrie went on the air, she was seen smiling.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two and Hoda Kotb seem to be at odds with one another, and now staffers at the daytime talk series have allegedly taken sides, with most rooting for Kotb.
An insider said that Kotb is "so warm and friendly" and the team's "absolute favorite."
"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willie Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," an insider told The Sun. "Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."
Recently, Kotb even joked that she was nervous about losing her job because of Guthrie.
"Because Savannah and I are getting closer and closer because of how we are together, she's this incredible problem solver and I also feel like she's secretly nasty funny and it's scary because when you're on set in commercial and she's whispering to me I'm terrified," she said in an interview. "I live in fear of being fired in a moment because she's like 'Hoda, zip it,' and they [the producers] are like 'Three, two one,' and she's calm!"
The mom-of-two added, "The one thing I've learnt about Savannah is if I'm ever confused about something — childcare, relationship questions, whatever it is, if i talk to Savannah and it's like crystal clear in a second and that doesn't happen with a lot of people."
Despite the tension, it seems like Guthrie is playing nice when the cameras are off, as she wrote a sweet message in honor of Kotb's recent birthday.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ... OUR LOVE AND LIGHT @hodakotb," Guthrie wrote at the time.