Savannah Guthrie Disses 'Today' Staff: Star Never Makes Eye Contact Or Says Thank You While On Set

Recently, Kotb even joked that she was nervous about losing her job because of Guthrie.

"Because Savannah and I are getting closer and closer because of how we are together, she's this incredible problem solver and I also feel like she's secretly nasty funny and it's scary because when you're on set in commercial and she's whispering to me I'm terrified," she said in an interview. "I live in fear of being fired in a moment because she's like 'Hoda, zip it,' and they [the producers] are like 'Three, two one,' and she's calm!"

The mom-of-two added, "The one thing I've learnt about Savannah is if I'm ever confused about something — childcare, relationship questions, whatever it is, if i talk to Savannah and it's like crystal clear in a second and that doesn't happen with a lot of people."