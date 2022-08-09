Playing Nice: Savannah Guthrie Posts Birthday Tribute For Hoda Kotb Amid Heated Feud

Though Today coanchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are in embroiled in a rumored tiff, the latter still took time out of her day to mark the mom-of-two's 58th birthday.

On Tuesday, August 9, Guthrie posted a framed photo of the two of them with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ... OUR LOVE AND LIGHT @hodakotb" alongside a few heart emojis.