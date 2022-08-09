Playing Nice: Savannah Guthrie Posts Birthday Tribute For Hoda Kotb Amid Heated Feud
Though Today coanchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are in embroiled in a rumored tiff, the latter still took time out of her day to mark the mom-of-two's 58th birthday.
On Tuesday, August 9, Guthrie posted a framed photo of the two of them with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ... OUR LOVE AND LIGHT @hodakotb" alongside a few heart emojis.
She followed up with another throwback photo of the pair hugging, captioning that one "birthday girl."
As OK! previously shared, an insider claimed the women "can't stand" each other, with one source spilling that Guthrie is even trying to have Kotb ousted from her job.
There's allegedly been tension between the pair for a few years now, as Guthrie never wanted Kotb to become her colleague when the spot opened up in 2018.
"Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willie Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," shared the source. "Hoda out-maneuvered Savannah and got the spot."
The source added that Guthrie also "thinks of herself as a real news person" but sees Kotb as "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford."
'TODAY' VIEWERSHIP IS UP AMID HODA KOTB & SAVANNAH GUTHRIE'S RUMORED FEUD
The ladies have tried to keep things civil on screen, but recently, viewers have called out their dynamic, calling it "awkward" and uncomfortable to watch the two interact.
Things have become so stressful behind the scenes that one insider claimed Guthrie has recruited pal and costar Jenna Bush Hager, 40, to help her get Kotb replaced with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, 50.
"Nicolle and Savannah are old friends from their days together in Washington, and it was Jenna's father, President George W. Bush, who'd hired Nicolle as communications director at the White House," explained the insider, adding that Today would be the "perfect" gig for Wallace. "The three of them couldn't be tighter."
However, it seems Guthrie's bossy ways are rubbing some the wrong way, as Today staffers are siding with Kotb, though the latter admitted that she feels her job is always on the chopping block.
"[Savannah's] secretly nasty funny and it's scary because when you're on set in commercial and she's whispering to me I'm terrified," she told Good Housekeeping. "I live in fear of being fired in a moment because she's like 'Hoda, zip it,' and they [the producers] are like 'Three, two one,' and she's calm!"