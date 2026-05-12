Savannah Guthrie Has Been 'Getting Emotional During Commercial Breaks' as Her Mom Nancy Remains Missing

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Savannah Guthrie is continuing to push through heartbreak as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, has now been missing for 100 days.

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Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie has reportedly been 'emotional during commercial breaks' as her mother remains missing.

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A source recently revealed to an outlet that the Today show anchor has been struggling emotionally behind the scenes while continuing to appear on live television each morning. “She’s gotten emotional between commercial breaks,” an insider shared, noting that the grieving journalist is usually able to regain her composure before the cameras start rolling again quickly.

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“Sometimes a fan will say something sweet to her, whether that is a guest or a sign from a fan outside that makes her feel touched,” the source explained. “It’s to be expected.”

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Source: MEGA The 'Today' host has leaned heavily on support from Jenna Bush Hager and her coworkers, a source revealed.

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Despite the unimaginable situation, another insider said Savannah’s coworkers have been amazed by how strong she has remained throughout the ordeal. “It’s never going to be ‘business as usual’ for her, but it’s important to her to put one foot in front of the other and keep going,” the source said of the 54-year-old broadcaster.

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Savannah temporarily stepped away from Today after her 84-year-old mother vanished on February 1. She later returned to the NBC morning show on April 6 following the Easter holiday.

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Source: TODAY/YouTube Savannah Guthrie previously opened up about the agony of imagining what her mother may be going through.

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According to insiders, the Today cast and crew have rallied around Savannah during the painful time. “Jenna Bush is a source of comfort to her,” the insider shared, referring to co-host Jenna Bush Hager. “She leans on Jenna a lot.”

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Back in March, Savannah also became emotional while opening up about the devastating situation during a candid conversation with former Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb. "I wake up every night in the middle of the night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought," Savannah sobbed. "Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable."

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Source: CBS News Sheriff Chris Nanos claimed investigators are getting closer to solving the case.

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Meanwhile, authorities say they may finally be making progress in the investigation surrounding Nancy’s disappearance. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News on May 8 that investigators are getting closer to answers. When asked whether law enforcement was nearing a conclusion in the case, Chris responded, “We are,” while adding that the latest developments are “really great.”