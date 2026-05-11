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Savannah Guthrie Admits Surprising Career Move Feels 'Strange' Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'It Means So Much to Me'

Composite photo of Savannah guthrie and nancy guthrie.
Source: Today/YouTube; NBC

Savannah Guthrie will host a new Wordle game show on NBC, with Jimmy Fallon executively producing the series.

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May 11 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie is hitting new career milestones without her mom, Nancy Guthrie, by her side.

The Today star referenced her family's ongoing nightmare while revealing she'll be hosting an upcoming Wordle game show at NBC amid her 84-year-old mother's unsolved disappearance.

Savannah admitted the surprising career move has felt "strange" given the ongoing investigation into her mom's suspected kidnapping, though she was excited for the uplifting opportunity regardless.

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Image of Jimmy Fallon announced the exciting news during the Monday, May 11, broadcast of 'Today.'
Source: Today/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon announced the exciting news during the Monday, May 11, broadcast of 'Today.'

The famed Today host announced the news as she was joined by Jimmy Fallon during the Monday, May 11, broadcast of the morning talk show.

"This is very exciting, I have a big announcement to make," The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host — who will be an executive producer on the upcoming competition series — shared. "We've been developing Wordle as a game show for the past two-and-a-half years with The New York Times, and it's official — we are making Wordle Game Show with our host, Savannah Guthrie!"

Reacting to the comedian, Savannah added, "We've been working on this for a really long time, and actually we just found out in February that we got picked up and we were supposed to shoot in March."

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'I Didn't Expect That'

Image of Savannah Guthrie thanked Jimmy Fallon and the rest of the show's team for being patient amid her mom's disappearance.
Source: Today/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie thanked Jimmy Fallon and the rest of the show's team for being patient amid her mom's disappearance.

"And I just want to say a quick thank you to NBC and to Jimmy and his production company and the The New York Times and the studio and Universal because when everything happened with me and my family, they just stopped everything and said 'We'll wait for you,'" she said in reference to Nancy allegedly being abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

She continued, "And Hollywood is a really tough business, and I didn't expect that, and I just want to say thank you, it means so much to me."

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'We Can't Do It Without You'

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Image of 'It kind of feels strange to do everything right now,' Savannah Guthrie admitted.
Source: Today/YouTube

'It kind of feels strange to do everything right now,' Savannah Guthrie admitted.

In response, Jimmy sweetly declared, "We can't do it without you," to which Savannah confessed: "It kind of feels strange to do everything right now, but this is something that's full of joy."

"We've been holding this secret between us for a long time now," Savannah mentioned. "And we're going to make Wordle a game show."

Jimmy emphasized his excitement about having Savannah as a host, gushing, "I'm so happy it's you. We were looking, we're like, 'Who's the perfect host of this?' We need to have someone that looks like they play Wordle, someone that knows how to run a show and host it, and we did the pilot, and you are amazing, by the way."

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Image of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has been missing since February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has been missing since February 1.

Savannah, sporting a yellow, green and white plaid skirt, quipped, "I thought you picked me because I have a skirt that looks like a Wordle."

Shedding light on the series, Savannah said the "great family game" will be "super fast-paced and fun," noting, "I love a game and a show that you can watch with kids and you feel like they're learning some things."

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Source: Today/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie was 'amazing' in the show's pilot, said EP Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy praised Savannah for being "fantastic" at the role, admitting, the production's crew all agreed they could not "do the show without" her.

Savannah's Today co-host Craig Melvin agreed, joking, "Jimmy, again, you can't do it without her — neither can we. So you can borrow her for a little while, but make sure you return her."

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