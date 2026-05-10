FBI Profiler Claims Nancy Guthrie's Suspected Kidnapper 'Wasn't a Sophisticated Offender' Almost 100 Days After Her Disappearance
May 10 2026, Updated 3:15 p.m. ET
It's been almost 100 days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Ariz.
Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente gave his take on her supposed kidnapper, claiming he probably "bumbled" his way through the abduction.
Clemente discussed the blood evidence found outside the 84-year-old's home as an indication that she was still alive when she was taken.
"There was a concentration of round droplets near the front door, then a thinning trail toward her driveway," he told Fox News recently.
He noted Nancy possibly coughed up blood as she was allegedly forced out of her residence.
Nancy Guthrie Vanished From Her Home on February 1
The mother of Savannah Guthrie has been missing since February 1 and her disappearance was reported after she failed to show up for church mass that day.
Clemente then theorized the individual was unprepared, despite probably exploring the home before the abduction. The former FBI employee added the trespasser used leaves and other foliage to block the doorbell camera.
Days after Nancy was taken, a masked suspect was spotted in surveillance images trying to tamper with the door camera. The person donned gloves, a ski mask, a pistol and a black Ozark Trail backpack.
The Suspect 'Bumbled' His Way Through the Abduction
- Nancy Guthrie Suspect Likely 'Changed His Appearance' to Remain Under Radar 78 Days After Missing Mom's Disappearance
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- What to Know About Nancy Guthrie Case So Far: Suspects, DNA Evidence and More
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"In the process of doing that, I believe he revealed what looked like a tattoo on his wrist," Clemente went on. "So it tells me that he is not a sophisticated offender. He was sort of bumbling his way through this."
"Because of all the mistakes this guy made, because of his ineptness and non-professional behavior in this, I believe that he exhibited a great degree of stress when the images were first released," he continued.
No Suspects Have Been Identified in Nancy Guthrie's Case
While no official suspects have yet to be identified in the investigation, authorities found a small hair sample at Nancy's home and sent it in for evidence analysis in recent weeks.
"If it is a hair from the offender, then it will lead to his identification," Clemente noted. "They will have his name."
"He made other mistakes, and I believe those mistakes will directly lead to his capture," he added.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos — who is handling Nancy's investigation — claimed on May 8 the case is close to being solved.
He was asked by Fox News if cops were nearing a conclusion to resolving her disappearance. "We are," he simply stated, adding the developments in the case are "really great."
Nanos has been criticized for his handling of the inquest, with calls for him to be ousted from the police department continuing to rise in recent weeks.