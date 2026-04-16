Hoda Kotb Gushes Over Pal Savannah Guthrie as Her Mom Remains Missing: 'She Is Strength Personified'
April 16 2026, Published 7:14 a.m. ET
Hoda Kotb is in awe of her close friend and Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.
The longtime anchor opened up about how Guthrie has been coping following the heartbreaking disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie — and made it clear she’s beyond impressed.
“I actually did not know what to do when it happened. I felt lost, directionless. It felt good to be able to help out in some way. More than that, when Savannah came back [to the show], it was so incredible to watch what she is capable of doing in the moment. I don’t know a living, breathing soul who could have done what she did,” Hoda shared.
“She is strength personified, faith personified, love personified. She is such a professional,” she added.
Their Today family is clearly standing strong behind Savannah, too.
Jenna Bush Hager also praised her colleague, emphasizing how much support she’s receiving behind the scenes.
“Savannah is incredible. We are in love with her. When your friend is hurting, you show up. I think we are just marveling at her strength day in and day out,” she said.
- Hoda Kotb Shares How Savannah Guthrie's 'Desperation' to Find Missing Mom Is Helping Her Stay Strong: 'God’s Holding Her Hand'
- 'Hopeless' Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today' as She Supports Pal Savannah Guthrie Amid Her Mom's Disappearance
- Hoda Kotb Sends 3-Word Message to Savannah Guthrie as She Makes Brave Return to 'Today' Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, Sheinelle Jones reflected on how Savannah once supported her during her own difficult time — and how she’s now returning that exact love.
“Savannah was there for me in the trenches. Now, when there’s a chance for us to do the same thing, it's not even a question,” she shared.
The emotional moment comes after Savannah briefly stepped away during the Wednesday, April 15, episode of the morning show — just days after returning on April 6.
She had been seated across from Anne Hathaway, preparing to discuss her upcoming film Mother Mary. But after a commercial break, viewers noticed Hoda had taken over the interview instead.
The show didn’t explain the sudden switch, but fans quickly picked up on it.
"Watching The Today show, and Savannah was set to interview Anne Hathaway before the commercial break. Went to the commercial and came back, and Hoda was in. I hope everything is ok bc that was odd," one viewer wrote. "I watch every day and they normally never do that."
Another added that Savannah appeared to have been “just been like whisked away and like disappeared.”
Some viewers also pointed out that her voice seemed to crack when mentioning Mother Mary — a moment that struck a chord, given her mom has been missing since February 1.
Nancy, 84, was reportedly taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home in what authorities believe was a “targeted” kidnapping.
While multiple ransom notes have been sent to the family, it’s still unclear whether they are legitimate.