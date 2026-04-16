Hoda Kotb Gushes Over Pal Savannah Guthrie as Her Mom Remains Missing: 'She Is Strength Personified'

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Hoda Kotb is in awe of her close friend and Today co-host Savannah Guthrie. The longtime anchor opened up about how Guthrie has been coping following the heartbreaking disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie — and made it clear she’s beyond impressed.

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Source: MEGA Hoda Kotb shared that she deeply admires Savannah Guthrie’s strength amid the heartbreaking disappearance of her mother.

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“I actually did not know what to do when it happened. I felt lost, directionless. It felt good to be able to help out in some way. More than that, when Savannah came back [to the show], it was so incredible to watch what she is capable of doing in the moment. I don’t know a living, breathing soul who could have done what she did,” Hoda shared. “She is strength personified, faith personified, love personified. She is such a professional,” she added.

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"Today's" Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager & Sheinelle Jones talk supporting Savannah Guthrie: "She is strength personified." 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/u3o4C9occV — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 15, 2026 Source: @extratv/X

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Their Today family is clearly standing strong behind Savannah, too. Jenna Bush Hager also praised her colleague, emphasizing how much support she’s receiving behind the scenes. “Savannah is incredible. We are in love with her. When your friend is hurting, you show up. I think we are just marveling at her strength day in and day out,” she said.

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Source: MEGA Other 'Today' show co-hosts, including Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, also expressed their admiration for Savannah Guthrie.

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Meanwhile, Sheinelle Jones reflected on how Savannah once supported her during her own difficult time — and how she’s now returning that exact love. “Savannah was there for me in the trenches. Now, when there’s a chance for us to do the same thing, it's not even a question,” she shared. The emotional moment comes after Savannah briefly stepped away during the Wednesday, April 15, episode of the morning show — just days after returning on April 6.

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Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.

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She had been seated across from Anne Hathaway, preparing to discuss her upcoming film Mother Mary. But after a commercial break, viewers noticed Hoda had taken over the interview instead.

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The show didn’t explain the sudden switch, but fans quickly picked up on it. "Watching The Today show, and Savannah was set to interview Anne Hathaway before the commercial break. Went to the commercial and came back, and Hoda was in. I hope everything is ok bc that was odd," one viewer wrote. "I watch every day and they normally never do that."

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Source: MEGA Viewers noticed Savannah Guthrie briefly stepped away during a live interview with Anne Hathaway.