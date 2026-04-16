or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hoda Kotb
OK LogoNEWS

Hoda Kotb Gushes Over Pal Savannah Guthrie as Her Mom Remains Missing: 'She Is Strength Personified'

hoda kotb praises savannah guthrie mom missing
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb praised close friend and co-host Savannah Guthrie's 'strength' as her mom remains missing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 16 2026, Published 7:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Kotb is in awe of her close friend and Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.

The longtime anchor opened up about how Guthrie has been coping following the heartbreaking disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie — and made it clear she’s beyond impressed.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Hoda Kotb shared that she deeply admires Savannah Guthrie’s strength amid the heartbreaking disappearance of her mother.
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb shared that she deeply admires Savannah Guthrie’s strength amid the heartbreaking disappearance of her mother.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I actually did not know what to do when it happened. I felt lost, directionless. It felt good to be able to help out in some way. More than that, when Savannah came back [to the show], it was so incredible to watch what she is capable of doing in the moment. I don’t know a living, breathing soul who could have done what she did,” Hoda shared.

“She is strength personified, faith personified, love personified. She is such a professional,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @extratv/X
Article continues below advertisement

Their Today family is clearly standing strong behind Savannah, too.

Jenna Bush Hager also praised her colleague, emphasizing how much support she’s receiving behind the scenes.

“Savannah is incredible. We are in love with her. When your friend is hurting, you show up. I think we are just marveling at her strength day in and day out,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Other 'Today' show co-hosts, including Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, also expressed their admiration for Savannah Guthrie.
Source: MEGA

Other 'Today' show co-hosts, including Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, also expressed their admiration for Savannah Guthrie.

MORE ON:
Hoda Kotb

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Sheinelle Jones reflected on how Savannah once supported her during her own difficult time — and how she’s now returning that exact love.

“Savannah was there for me in the trenches. Now, when there’s a chance for us to do the same thing, it's not even a question,” she shared.

The emotional moment comes after Savannah briefly stepped away during the Wednesday, April 15, episode of the morning show — just days after returning on April 6.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.

Article continues below advertisement

She had been seated across from Anne Hathaway, preparing to discuss her upcoming film Mother Mary. But after a commercial break, viewers noticed Hoda had taken over the interview instead.

Article continues below advertisement

The show didn’t explain the sudden switch, but fans quickly picked up on it.

"Watching The Today show, and Savannah was set to interview Anne Hathaway before the commercial break. Went to the commercial and came back, and Hoda was in. I hope everything is ok bc that was odd," one viewer wrote. "I watch every day and they normally never do that."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Viewers noticed Savannah Guthrie briefly stepped away during a live interview with Anne Hathaway.
Source: MEGA

Viewers noticed Savannah Guthrie briefly stepped away during a live interview with Anne Hathaway.

Another added that Savannah appeared to have been “just been like whisked away and like disappeared.”

Some viewers also pointed out that her voice seemed to crack when mentioning Mother Mary — a moment that struck a chord, given her mom has been missing since February 1.

Nancy, 84, was reportedly taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home in what authorities believe was a “targeted” kidnapping.

While multiple ransom notes have been sent to the family, it’s still unclear whether they are legitimate.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.