NEWS Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Host 'Today' Together for First Time in Over a Year Amid Craig Melvin's Absence: 'Just Like Old Times!' Source: NBC Hoda Kotb reunited with Savannah Guthrie on 'Today' for the first time since her January 2025 retirement. Rebecca Friedman April 13 2026, Published 8:54 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a world of unknowns, Savannah Guthrie had a taste of normal on Monday, April 13, as she reunited with her former costar Hoda Kotb to host Today together for the first time in over a year. Kotb, 61, returned to Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center to fill in for Craig Melvin, who will miss a week of shows as he enjoys a "well-deserved vacation with his family." Guthrie was the one to kick off Monday's show, stating, "Hi, everybody, good morning and welcome to Today. Nice to have you with us on a Monday morning."

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'It's Just Like the Old Times!'

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie returned to 'Today' last week after a two-month hiatus amid her mom Nancy's disappearance.

While placing her hand on Kotb's arm, Guthrie expressed: "I’m so glad to have you here, Hoda!" "I’m so happy sitting next to you in this chair again," the retired Today star replied, as Guthrie noted, "Yeah, it’s good. It’s just like the old times!" Later on in the broadcast, Guthrie and Kotb were joined by fellow longtime Today anchor Al Roker.

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Hoda Kotb Filled in for Savannah Guthrie Amid Her Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were joined by Al Roker later on in the broadcast.

Monday marked Guthrie and Kotb's first time co-hosting Today together since the latter's final day on the job on January 10, 2025. Kotb herself had since returned to the beloved morning talk show alongside Melvin — who replaced her as a permanent anchor for the broadcast after her retirement — to fill in for Guthrie amid her mother Nancy's heartbreaking disappearance. Police believe the 84-year-old matriarch was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home during the early hours of Sunday, February 1, resulting in Savannah taking a leave of absence and Hoda filling in for her that same month.

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'We Show Up for Each Other'

Source: NBC Hoda Kotb said she was 'so happy' to be back on 'Today' alongside Savannah Guthrie.

"We always talk about our show as a family. We are a family, I’m part of the family,” Hoda told Craig while on-air at the time. "I’m happy to be with you because we show up for each other. So let’s get to it!" Savannah made her emotional return to Today on Monday, April 6, despite her mom still remaining missing. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have made no credible leads or suspects known to the public as the search for Nancy enters its third month.

Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional 'Today' Show Return

Source: MEGA Hoda Kotb has stood by Savannah Guthrie's side amid her mom Nancy's disappearance.