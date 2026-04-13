Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Host 'Today' Together for First Time in Over a Year Amid Craig Melvin's Absence: 'Just Like Old Times!'
April 13 2026, Published 8:54 a.m. ET
In a world of unknowns, Savannah Guthrie had a taste of normal on Monday, April 13, as she reunited with her former costar Hoda Kotb to host Today together for the first time in over a year.
Kotb, 61, returned to Studio 1A in Rockefeller Center to fill in for Craig Melvin, who will miss a week of shows as he enjoys a "well-deserved vacation with his family."
Guthrie was the one to kick off Monday's show, stating, "Hi, everybody, good morning and welcome to Today. Nice to have you with us on a Monday morning."
'It's Just Like the Old Times!'
While placing her hand on Kotb's arm, Guthrie expressed: "I’m so glad to have you here, Hoda!"
"I’m so happy sitting next to you in this chair again," the retired Today star replied, as Guthrie noted, "Yeah, it’s good. It’s just like the old times!"
Later on in the broadcast, Guthrie and Kotb were joined by fellow longtime Today anchor Al Roker.
Hoda Kotb Filled in for Savannah Guthrie Amid Her Mom Nancy's Disappearance
Monday marked Guthrie and Kotb's first time co-hosting Today together since the latter's final day on the job on January 10, 2025.
Kotb herself had since returned to the beloved morning talk show alongside Melvin — who replaced her as a permanent anchor for the broadcast after her retirement — to fill in for Guthrie amid her mother Nancy's heartbreaking disappearance.
Police believe the 84-year-old matriarch was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home during the early hours of Sunday, February 1, resulting in Savannah taking a leave of absence and Hoda filling in for her that same month.
- Hoda Kotb Sends 3-Word Message to Savannah Guthrie as She Makes Brave Return to 'Today' Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance
- Hoda Kotb Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 1 Year After Leaving to Fill in for Savannah Guthrie as Desperate Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues
- 'It Is Unbearable': Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'in Agony' Over Mom Nancy's Baffling Disappearance in First Interview
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'We Show Up for Each Other'
"We always talk about our show as a family. We are a family, I’m part of the family,” Hoda told Craig while on-air at the time. "I’m happy to be with you because we show up for each other. So let’s get to it!"
Savannah made her emotional return to Today on Monday, April 6, despite her mom still remaining missing. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have made no credible leads or suspects known to the public as the search for Nancy enters its third month.
Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional 'Today' Show Return
"Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning we are so glad you started your week with us and it's good to be home," Savannah said at the start of the April 6 broadcast.
Later in the episode, Savannah joined her costars — including Melvin, Roker, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones — outside on Rockefeller Plaza, where she broke down in tears while thanking fans for their support over the past two months.
"Some beautiful signs out there. I’m excited to see them, give them all a hug. I’ve been really feeling the love so much," Savannah declared.