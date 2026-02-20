What Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband Michael Feldman's Relationship With Bill Clinton? Inside His Ties to the Former President
Feb. 20 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Michael Feldman Began His Political Career in 1992
Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, has past ties to former President Bill Clinton, a link that recently fueled a surge of wild conspiracy theories.
Before focusing on business consulting, Feldman stepped into politics as a legislative analyst in the Democratic Policy Committee for Senate Democratic Leadership and as a floor staff assistant for the U.S. Senate Democratic Cloakroom.
In 1992, about two years after he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Tufts University, he joined the Clinton campaign staff and later became Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs to the Vice President.
Feldman held various roles during his eight-year service in the Clinton-Gore White House, including senior adviser and traveling chief of staff for then-Vice President Al Gore from 1997 to 2001.
"I am pleased that Maurice has agreed to join the staff as my political director. He has done excellent political work on behalf of the Democratic Party and his extensive political experience will be value added to our ongoing work to move the President's policy agenda forward," the VP said when he announced new staff appointments in 1997. "I also look forward to continuing to work with Michael, Kim [Tilley], Lisa [Berg], and Ansley [Jones] in their new capacities. This is a great team and these moves will make our office even more effective."
Michael Feldman's Ties to Clinton Explained
According to his bio on FGS Global's website, Feldman was a liaison between the Clinton-Gore White House and the U.S. Congress before he co-founded The Glover Park Group.
While neither Feldman nor Clinton has ever commented on their past professional relationship, their ties have been dug up after The Glover Park Group was mentioned in the Epstein files. Their connection prompted considerable attention, especially since the ex-president was prominently featured in the documents related to the late disgraced financier and s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
What the Epstein Files Revealed
In a 2015 email exchange, Larry Summers advised Epstein to talk to someone at The Glover Park Group as the firm's Joe Lockhart "has helped Clinton and Genera= [sic] Petraeus [Former CIA director and retired U.S. Army General David Petraeus]."
In 2021, the firm merged with other companies to create FGS Global, where Feldman is currently a partner.
The revelation has since sparked a wild conspiracy theory connecting Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to The Glover Park Group's link to the late child s-- offender, though Savannah's husband has yet to address the speculation.