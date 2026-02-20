What Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband Michael Feldman's Relationship With Bill Clinton? Inside His Ties to the Former President

Michael Feldman's ties to former President Bill Clinton have been dug up after a firm he co-founded was surprisingly referenced in the Epstein files.

Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, has past ties to former President Bill Clinton, a link that recently fueled a surge of wild conspiracy theories.

Before focusing on business consulting, Feldman stepped into politics as a legislative analyst in the Democratic Policy Committee for Senate Democratic Leadership and as a floor staff assistant for the U.S. Senate Democratic Cloakroom.

In 1992, about two years after he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Tufts University, he joined the Clinton campaign staff and later became Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs to the Vice President.

Feldman held various roles during his eight-year service in the Clinton-Gore White House, including senior adviser and traveling chief of staff for then-Vice President Al Gore from 1997 to 2001.

"I am pleased that Maurice has agreed to join the staff as my political director. He has done excellent political work on behalf of the Democratic Party and his extensive political experience will be value added to our ongoing work to move the President's policy agenda forward," the VP said when he announced new staff appointments in 1997. "I also look forward to continuing to work with Michael, Kim [Tilley], Lisa [Berg], and Ansley [Jones] in their new capacities. This is a great team and these moves will make our office even more effective."