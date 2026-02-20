or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Bill Clinton
OK LogoPHOTOS

What Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband Michael Feldman's Relationship With Bill Clinton? Inside His Ties to the Former President

savannah guthrie husband michael feldman ties to bill clinton explained
Source: MEGA

Michael Feldman's ties to former President Bill Clinton have been dug up after a firm he co-founded was surprisingly referenced in the Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michael Feldman Began His Political Career in 1992

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
savannah guthrie husband michael feldman ties to bill clinton explained
Source: MEGA

Michael Feldman co-founded The Glover Park Group in 2001.

Savannah Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, has past ties to former President Bill Clinton, a link that recently fueled a surge of wild conspiracy theories.

Before focusing on business consulting, Feldman stepped into politics as a legislative analyst in the Democratic Policy Committee for Senate Democratic Leadership and as a floor staff assistant for the U.S. Senate Democratic Cloakroom.

In 1992, about two years after he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Tufts University, he joined the Clinton campaign staff and later became Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs to the Vice President.

Feldman held various roles during his eight-year service in the Clinton-Gore White House, including senior adviser and traveling chief of staff for then-Vice President Al Gore from 1997 to 2001.

"I am pleased that Maurice has agreed to join the staff as my political director. He has done excellent political work on behalf of the Democratic Party and his extensive political experience will be value added to our ongoing work to move the President's policy agenda forward," the VP said when he announced new staff appointments in 1997. "I also look forward to continuing to work with Michael, Kim [Tilley], Lisa [Berg], and Ansley [Jones] in their new capacities. This is a great team and these moves will make our office even more effective."

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Feldman's Ties to Clinton Explained

savannah guthrie husband michael feldman ties to bill clinton explained
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman married in 2014.

MORE ON:
Bill Clinton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

According to his bio on FGS Global's website, Feldman was a liaison between the Clinton-Gore White House and the U.S. Congress before he co-founded The Glover Park Group.

While neither Feldman nor Clinton has ever commented on their past professional relationship, their ties have been dug up after The Glover Park Group was mentioned in the Epstein files. Their connection prompted considerable attention, especially since the ex-president was prominently featured in the documents related to the late disgraced financier and s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

What the Epstein Files Revealed

savannah guthrie husband michael feldman ties to bill clinton explained
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; MEGA

The U.S. Department of Justice has released millions of documents, photos and videos tied to the Epstein files.

In a 2015 email exchange, Larry Summers advised Epstein to talk to someone at The Glover Park Group as the firm's Joe Lockhart "has helped Clinton and Genera= [sic] Petraeus [Former CIA director and retired U.S. Army General David Petraeus]."

In 2021, the firm merged with other companies to create FGS Global, where Feldman is currently a partner.

The revelation has since sparked a wild conspiracy theory connecting Nancy Guthrie's disappearance to The Glover Park Group's link to the late child s-- offender, though Savannah's husband has yet to address the speculation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.