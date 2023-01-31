Savannah Guthrie Gets Meaningful First Tattoo With BFF Drew Barrymore

Guthrie — whose died from a sudden heart attack when she was just 16 years old — also shared a snap of the tattoo artist working on her ink followed by one of Barrymore holding her forearm out for a snap of the three simple oblong fish that were newly added.

Explaining the meaning behind her tattoo of the "exact carbon copy of my father’s handwriting," Guthrie said on the NBC show, "So that's the first time in my life, I'm 51 years old, that I've had a tattoo, that I ever wanted a tattoo. And it's not only his writing, so he's with me, but I'm trying to make it my mantra for life."