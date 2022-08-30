Where In The World Is Savannah Guthrie? Star Remains Active On Social Media Despite 8-Day Absence From ‘Today Show’

Savannah Guthrie has been spotted — but not with a microphone in hand at Rockefeller Center!

The Today Show co-host has officially been absent from anchoring for an eighth consecutive day, prompting fans to worry that she could be leaving for good.

The 50-year-old has been overly active on social media throughout her broadcasting hiatus, and seems to be spending her time with her two children Vale, 8, and Charles, 5.