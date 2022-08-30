Where In The World Is Savannah Guthrie? Star Remains Active On Social Media Despite 8-Day Absence From ‘Today Show’
Savannah Guthrie has been spotted — but not with a microphone in hand at Rockefeller Center!
The Today Show co-host has officially been absent from anchoring for an eighth consecutive day, prompting fans to worry that she could be leaving for good.
The 50-year-old has been overly active on social media throughout her broadcasting hiatus, and seems to be spending her time with her two children Vale, 8, and Charles, 5.
Earlier this week, Guthrie shared photos and videos from her time at the opening day of the Duchess County Fair on Tuesday, August 23.
CAREFREE SAVANNAH GUTHRIE CONTINUES TO DITCH 'TODAY,' VACATIONS WITH KIDS AS TENSION RISES WITH HODA KOTB
As Guthrie mentioned in her Instagram caption, the NBC News anchor and her kids had "an amazing time" during the exciting outing. Just one day earlier, the talk show star spent a fun afternoon splashing around at a water park.
Fellow coworker Jenna Bush Hager — who has not commented on Guthrie's absence — replied to her friend's Instagram post about what appeared to be a thrilling day under the sun.
HODA KOTB & SAVANNAH GUTHRIE MOCK JENNA BUSH HAGER OVER WILD HABIT — SEE THE NSFW SECRET
"Where is this magical place? I thought we only water-parked together," the Today With Hoda & Jenna co-star joked.
Guthrie's co-host Hoda Kotb has also been away on vacation this entire week, with anchors Willie Geist and Sheinelle Jones filling in for their roles.
The replacements reignited rumors of an ongoing feud between Kotb and Guthrie, and fans have started to wonder if the proposed issues between the two have something to do with their absence.
The longtime anchor finally took to Twitter to discuss her whereabouts after fans begged to know where their favorite talkshow star has been.
"We will all be back next week — holding on to the last days of summer this week," shared Guthrie, assuring viewers that despite any alleged tension, she and her colleagues will be back after Labor Day weekend wraps up.