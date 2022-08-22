Hoda Kotb Makes Cryptic Post About 'Trust' & 'Timing' As Rumors Swirl That Savannah Guthrie Wants Her Ousted From 'Today'
Ignoring the drama? Though rumors of a feud between Today costars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie continue to swirl, the former seems to be turning a blind eye to the turmoil.
On Sunday, August 21, she shared an optimistic quote on Instagram that read, "Trust the timing of your life."
The mom-of-two didn't elaborate, simply captioning the post, "Happy sunday ❤️❤️." Her followers were grateful for the positive reminder, with one commenting, "Needed this ❤️," while another wrote, "A subtle but powerful message! ❤️."
The 58-year-old has also utilized social media to try and debunk the accusations surrounding her and Guthrie's alleged animosity, but it's done little to silence the gossip.
As OK! previously shared, Guthrie, 50, allegedly never wanted Kotb to be her coanchor, and though Guthrie is known as "the boss" around set, Kotb reportedly "outmaneuvered Savannah and got the spot" that was left behind by Matt Lauer.
While it's unclear if the two have personal strife, a source said Guthrie "thinks of herself as a real news person," and sees her costar as just "the lightweight that drank wine with Kathie Lee Gifford" for years.
Buzz about the duo's relationship hit an all time high earlier this month when TV vet Guthrie showed up late to work, arriving to set just 20 minutes before she had to go on air.
One insider claimed it wasn't an accident and more of a power move. "She is showing them who is the boss and that they can’t do the show without her," the insider noted. "When Savannah doesn’t show up for work the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is."
While the network has yet to comment on the allegations, one source claimed that Guthrie is trying to get Kotb ousted and bring on MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace in her place.
Wallace also has close ties to Today star Jenna Bush Hager.
"Nicolle and Savannah are old friends from their days together in Washington, and it was Jenna's father, President George W. Bush, who'd hired Nicolle as communications director at the White House. The three of them couldn't be tighter," shared a source. "Nicolle turned down Rachel Maddow's MSNBC primetime gig because she wanted to be at home for her young son. Today show hours and being surrounded by her best buddies make it a perfect landing sport for her!"