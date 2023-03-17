Playing Matchmaker? Jenna Bush Hager & Savannah Guthrie Are 'Working On' Finding Cohost Hoda Kotb A New Man
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie dished about dating on the Thursday, March 16, episode of Today.
The conversation segued to Kotb’s love life after the trio discussed a story about a mother who set up her daughter on a date.
"I actually trust you guys implicitly," Kotb said about her co-hosts finding her a man.
"So if you thought somebody was good for me, I would trust you and go out on that date," the mother-of-two added.
"Just so you know, I’m working on it," Hager quipped back at her friend.
The former president’s daughter then revealed there is "a little bit of a competition” between her and Guthrie to find Kotb a man.
"And you have a good track record of setting people up," Kotb told Hager, as Guthrie added she has a "long screening application that they'll have to fill out."
A plan was then proposed between the trio. "You find him, I screen him," Guthrie said to Hager. "Done and done," Kotb replied, solidifying the scheme.
The TV personality has been single since her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman in 2022. The ex-lovers share adopted daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, and continue to co-parent the two adorable girls.
The star opened up about the couple’s parenting style in an interview earlier this year.
"We have a really great working relationship when it comes to holidays. We speak a lot and we make sure that we divvy it up so that it is great for him and great for us," Kotb revealed.
She stressed that their focus is on their daughters, saying, "The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, ‘Happy girls, that’s all we want.’"
"And that’s what we have. So they enjoy spending time with their dad and they enjoy spending time with me and everybody on my side. So it’s been really good [and] we have a nice mix," the author added.
Though Kotb’s children bring her so much joy, as OK! previously reported, the 58-year-old is looking to spark a new romance.
"She's not signing up for dating apps, but she's making it clear to friends she would like to meet Mr. Right," a source spilled, also adding that she’s enlisted pals Kathie Lee Gifford and Maria Shriver to assist.
"Kathie Lee has found love again and Maria Shriver is happy with her man. They're helping Hoda because clearly what she's doing so far hasn't worked," the insider said.