Costume war? Today show host Savannah Guthrie was very involved in deciding that she was going to be Elphaba from the musical Wicked this year for Halloween , which meant Hoda Kotb had to be Glinda.

“Savannah is the boss of the show. She is super smart and fair, but at the end of the day , what she says goes. Before any other of the co-hosts were consulted about Halloween costumes, Savannah decided that she was going to be Elphaba from Wicked, leaving everyone else, including Hoda, to have to work with the musical theme Savannah had decided upon,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“Hoda wasn’t so excited about being Glinda and even posted a throwback picture from when she dressed up as Snoopy and Kathie Lee Gifford was Woodstock on the show. Let’s just say it was more of a group decision when Hoda was working with Kathie Lee. Hoda and Kathie would discuss everything and come to a decision they made together,” adds an insider. “It is fair to say that co-hosting with Savannah, everyone — including Hoda — knows who is in charge!”

Guthrie, 48, was so excited about her costume, she took to her Instagram account to share the process she underwent to transform into the wicked witch. “Becoming Elphaba,” Guthrie captioned four images of herself undergoing the makeover. The journalist also uploaded a side-by-side photo of herself with her daughter, Vale Guthrie Feldman, who dressed liker her mama. “My sweet baby witch,” Guthrie wrote.

Despite Kotb, 56, not being obsessed with her get-up, fans seemed to love their costumes. One person wrote, “Savannah and Hoda you looked awesome! Love ya!” while another echoed, “Not what I would suspect from Hoda! But wow does it fit her boo-tiful princess face! Savannah looks awesome. Great job!” A third user added, “I have seen Wicked 17 times in 17 years, and you both truly Defy Gravity with these swankilicious costumes!”

The rest of the morning show staff got creative and donned their stellar costumes on the show. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer were Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart from Chicago, Craig Melvin and Al Roker were Alexander Hamilton and King George II from Hamilton, while Jenna Bush Hager was Grizabella from Cats.