Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Is 'Alive,' Sheriff Believes: 'We Want to Save Her'

The Pima County Sheriff's Department remains optimistic in the search for Today show host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. “We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here,” Sheriff Chris Nanos during a Today show appearance on Wednesday, February 4. “She’s present. She’s alive, and we want to save her.”

The Sheriff Confirmed 'Hundreds' of Leads

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The Pima Country Sheriff confirmed the department is working through 'hundreds' of 'critical' leads.

The sheriff confirmed that his department, alongside the FBI, were sifting through "hundreds" of "critical" leads in the search for Nancy, who was last seen on January 31. Hours earlier, the sheriff dismissed earlier reports that Savannah's brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who is married to her sister Annie Guthrie, was identified as a possible suspect. “At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement posted via Facebook. “Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family. While we appreciate the public’s concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation. No suspect or person of interest has been identified at this time.”

Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Was Last to See Nancy Guthrie

Source: Pima County Police Department Savannah Guthrie's sister and brother-in-law had dinner with Nancy Guthrie the night before her disappearance.

Tommaso was the last person to see Nancy before she was reported missing on February 1, when she failed to appear at her regular church service that day. Tommaso and his wife had dinner with Nancy that evening before he drove his mother-in-law home around 9:45 p.m., waiting to ensure she safely entered her Tucson, Ariz., home, according to the sheriff.

Blood Was Discovered in Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: NBC Concerning evidence was found in Nancy Guthrie's home.

Authorities confirmed on February 3 that signs of forced entry were found in Nancy's home, in addition to discovering a trail of blood leading out her front door. "We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at," the sheriff confirmed. "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving."

Nancy Guthrie's Pacemaker Stopped Syncing at 2 a.m.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker stopped syncing to her smart watch at around 2 a.m. the day of her reported disappearance.