Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: Sheriff Says There's 'Challenges' With 'Mixed' DNA as It Could Take 'a Year' to Analyze
Feb. 23 2026, Published 7:53 a.m. ET
The search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom is still unfolding — and now investigators are opening up about new hurdles in the case.
Chris Nanos, sheriff of Pima County, shared an update as authorities continue looking for Nancy Guthrie. During an interview on Friday, February 20, he revealed that DNA collected from inside Nancy’s home is “mixed,” meaning it contains genetic material from more than one person. That detail, he explained, is making it harder to process through national databases.
“Our lab tells us there’s challenges with it,” Chris told NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin.
“The technology is moving so fast and it’s such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months or maybe a year,” he continued.
At the time, officials also shared a statement with multiple outlets.
“Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to,” the statement read. “We are not disclosing where that DNA was located.”
Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson on January 31. She was reported missing the following day after she did not show up for church. Weeks later, there are still no arrests and her motive for being taken remains unclear.
Earlier this month, Chris suggested Nancy may have been abducted as “revenge for something,” though investigators have not confirmed any specific reason.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also released surveillance footage from the home. The video showed a masked and armed individual on the property. According to the sheriff, the person of interest “doesn’t appear to be very sophisticated.”
Meanwhile, California-based inspector Bill Garcia shared his own theory in an interview with Border Report. He believes the 84-year-old may have been abducted in a “money-making venture by people involved with a cartel.”
“That particular area of Arizona is a high drug and money transporting area,” Bill explained, adding that Nancy could still be somewhere in the said state.
“He does things a professional would not do,” Bill also noted. “For instance, the way he approaches the camera … why would he pick up some shrubbery as it didn’t effectively cover up the camera? Just the appearance and mannerisms make me believe it is a low-level associate. If Nancy did come to the front door and contacted this person, I suspect there may be some type of struggle, most likely after the camera was removed."
If his theory is correct, Bill does not believe Nancy was taken to Mexico, citing tight border security between Arizona and the neighboring country.
“They would have to choose a location that’s safe and where they’re less likely to be caught in the act — that’s why I suspect she would be somewhat north of Tucson in that hundred-to-130-mile area between Tucson and outside of Phoenix and Mesa, Ariz.,” he said.