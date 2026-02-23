or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > savannah guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: Sheriff Says There's 'Challenges' With 'Mixed' DNA as It Could Take 'a Year' to Analyze

savannah guthrie missing mom dna challenges
Source: MEGA

Authorities face challenges with 'mixed' DNA evidence in the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mom.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 7:53 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom is still unfolding — and now investigators are opening up about new hurdles in the case.

Chris Nanos, sheriff of Pima County, shared an update as authorities continue looking for Nancy Guthrie. During an interview on Friday, February 20, he revealed that DNA collected from inside Nancy’s home is “mixed,” meaning it contains genetic material from more than one person. That detail, he explained, is making it harder to process through national databases.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since January 31.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since January 31.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“Our lab tells us there’s challenges with it,” Chris told NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin.

“The technology is moving so fast and it’s such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months or maybe a year,” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, officials also shared a statement with multiple outlets.

“Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to,” the statement read. “We are not disclosing where that DNA was located.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The FBI released surveillance footage, showing a man in a mask.
Source: MEGA

The FBI released surveillance footage, showing a man in a mask.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson on January 31. She was reported missing the following day after she did not show up for church. Weeks later, there are still no arrests and her motive for being taken remains unclear.

Earlier this month, Chris suggested Nancy may have been abducted as “revenge for something,” though investigators have not confirmed any specific reason.

MORE ON:
savannah guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has also released surveillance footage from the home. The video showed a masked and armed individual on the property. According to the sheriff, the person of interest “doesn’t appear to be very sophisticated.”

Meanwhile, California-based inspector Bill Garcia shared his own theory in an interview with Border Report. He believes the 84-year-old may have been abducted in a “money-making venture by people involved with a cartel.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Investigators found 'mixed' DNA inside Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Investigators found 'mixed' DNA inside Nancy Guthrie's home.

Article continues below advertisement

“That particular area of Arizona is a high drug and money transporting area,” Bill explained, adding that Nancy could still be somewhere in the said state.

“He does things a professional would not do,” Bill also noted. “For instance, the way he approaches the camera … why would he pick up some shrubbery as it didn’t effectively cover up the camera? Just the appearance and mannerisms make me believe it is a low-level associate. If Nancy did come to the front door and contacted this person, I suspect there may be some type of struggle, most likely after the camera was removed."

Article continues below advertisement
image of No suspects have been charged in the case.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

No suspects have been charged in the case.

If his theory is correct, Bill does not believe Nancy was taken to Mexico, citing tight border security between Arizona and the neighboring country.

“They would have to choose a location that’s safe and where they’re less likely to be caught in the act — that’s why I suspect she would be somewhat north of Tucson in that hundred-to-130-mile area between Tucson and outside of Phoenix and Mesa, Ariz.,” he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.