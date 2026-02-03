or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Savannah Guthrie
NEWS

'Everyone Is Shaken': 'Devastated' Savannah Guthrie's Security Is Ramped Up After Her Mom Goes Missing in Arizona, Insider Reveals

savannah guthrie security ramped up mom missing
Source: MEGA;@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie’s security has reportedly been ramped up after her mother, Nancy, went missing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 8:58 a.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie is staying vigilant as she navigates an incredibly unsettling situation following her mother’s sudden disappearance.

According to sources, security surrounding the Today show star has been “significantly increased” in recent days. That added protection reportedly extends to her immediate family and several of her Today co-hosts after her mom, Nancy Guthrie, went missing on January 31.

image of Savannah Guthrie’s security has reportedly been increased after her mom was allegedly abducted.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie’s security has reportedly been increased after her mom was allegedly abducted.

“This is not routine,” a senior network insider told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. “NBC security has been in active talks with law enforcement all day. This is being treated with extreme caution.”

“Everyone is shaken,” the insider shared, referring to the people working at the broadcasting company. “Savannah is devastated, but she’s also being protected. The network is fully behind her.”

Behind the scenes, NBC News has reportedly stayed in close contact with authorities as the case unfolds.

“This isn’t panic,” the insider explained. “It’s responsibility. Better to be safe than sorry.”

While things may appear “calm” during live broadcasts, one longtime NBC veteran admitted the mood off-camera tells a different story.

“This has rattled people,” the source said. “It hits close to home — literally.”

image of NBC is working closely with law enforcement.
Source: NBC News

NBC is working closely with law enforcement.

Savannah has also turned to social media to address her mother’s disappearance. Days after Nancy, 84, was last seen in Arizona, the journalist shared a message on her social media page.

“We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him,” Savannah wrote, alongside a graphic that read, “Please Pray.”

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

She later followed up with another emotional message directed at supporters, adding, “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”

image of Insiders said the situation has left everyone 'shaken.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/Facebook

Insiders said the situation has left everyone 'shaken.'

On February 2, authorities in Pima County, Ariz., confirmed they are now treating Nancy’s disappearance as an apparent law violation after officials said “concerning” evidence was discovered at her home, OK! previously reported.

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said during a Monday morning press conference.

"This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again," he added.

Chris also noted that Nancy is "limited in her mobility," leading investigators to believe she didn’t "just walk out of there... she did not leave on her own."

image of Police believe Savannah Guthrie’s mother did not leave on her own.
Source: NBC News

Police believe Savannah Guthrie’s mother did not leave on her own.

Authorities have since expanded the search and brought in homicide detectives due to growing concerns about her health. Officials classified Nancy as a "vulnerable adult" who is "not of good physical health."

During the press conference, Chris expressed “grave concern” for her well-being, repeatedly describing the situation as “very concerning.”

