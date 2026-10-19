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Savannah Guthrie 'Planning' to Visit Mom Nancy's Homeland of Ireland With Her Kids Amid Grief Over 84-Year-Old's Unsolved Disappearance

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; @nancyguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie revealed that she planned to bring her two children over the pond to see her mother Nancy Guthrie's homeland.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie planned to honor Nancy Guthrie by returning to her mother's homeland with her children amid the 84-year-old's disappearance.

Though the Today anchor, 54, recently returned from a work trip to Ireland, she revealed plans to return to the country with her kids during the morning show's Monday, October 19, broadcast.

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Savannah Guthrie Planning Trip to Mom Nancy's Homeland

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Photo of Savannah Guthrie traveled to Ireland during a recent segment for the 'Today' show.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie traveled to Ireland during a recent segment for the 'Today' show.

"I'm gonna go back in June. I want to bring the kids," Savannah, who shares children Vale, 12, and Charley, 9, with her husband, Mike Feldman, told viewers.

Ahead of the visit, the journalist revealed that although she'd never been to Ireland, she had a personal connection to the country.

"My mother’s family, my mother [Nancy Guthrie] was Irish. Her grandmother, they’re from Galway," she revealed during a broadcast last month.

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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported on missing on February 1 when she failed to report for a regular church livestream.
Source: @nancyguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported on missing on February 1, when she failed to report for a regular church livestream.

As OK! previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 when her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni dropped her off at her Tucson, Ariz., home around 9:45 p.m.

The senior was reported missing the next day after her family was alerted that she failed to sign on to her regular church livestream.

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A Masked Individual Was Seen on Nancy Guthrie's Doorbell Camera

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker disconnected from her phone at around 2:30 a.m. on the day of her disappearance. Her phone was later found inside her home.
Source: @nancyguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker disconnected from her phone at around 2:30 a.m. on the day of her disappearance. Her phone was later found inside her home.

Doorbell camera footage later revealed that a masked, armed man approached her porch at around 1:45 a.m. on February 1.

She's believed to have been abducted around 2:30 a.m., when her pacemaker lost connection to her cellphone, which was left behind.

As the investigation enters its ninth month, no suspects have been named in connection with her disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie Wants to Give Her Mother 'Proper Goodbye'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie said their family was 'determined to find out what happened' to Nancy Guthrie.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie said their family was 'determined to find out what happened' to Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah has made several public statements pleading for information leading to answers about her mom's disappearance, her most recent being on August 1.

"Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since," Savannah wrote in a lengthy post shared via Instagram. "Every day, we wake up and try to be strong and go on - because that’s what our joyful and resilient Mom taught us to do. But make no mistake - our hearts are in ruins."

She continued, "There is a determination in us that cannot be quenched - to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye - a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves. We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something."

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