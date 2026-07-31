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Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Is 'Not About the Money' as Reporter Speculates Suspect Was 'Stalking' 'Today' Star Savannah

Nancy Guthrie,Savannah Guthrie'
Source: @Savannah Guthrie/instgram,MEGA

Nancy Guthrie's captors could have been looking for an 'emotional' response from Savannah Guthrie.

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July 31 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

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One reporter dedicated to covering the mysterious disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, revealed a fascinating theory about the investigation.

NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin revealed he still believes police will find answers six months after the 84-year-old disappeared from her Tucson, Ariz., home.

As investigators sift through potentially real and definitely fabricated ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin or otherwise, Brian believes they've got the motivation all wrong.

“I think it’s possible that it’s not about money," he explained. "That was like a distraction.”

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'Someone Wanted to Get to Savannah Guthrie in an Emotional Way'

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Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

A reporter claimed Savannah Guthrie's mother's disappearance was 'not about the money.'

According to his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brian has been hunkered down in Arizona since Nancy went missing on January 31.

Through interviewing neighbors and FBI experts, Brian has come up with a theory of his own.

“It’s possible it’s a Savannah stalker-type," he explained. "Someone who wanted to get to Savannah Guthrie in an emotional way.”

Savannah took a two-month leave of absence from her post at the Today show immediately after her mother went missing. She has posted several emotional videos on social media begging for information and even offered a $1 million reward.

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Savannah Guthrie'
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie took a leave of absence after her mother disappeared.

When she returned to her post on April 6, it was clear that if emotion was the goal, her mother's supposed captor had succeeded.

"We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home," she said at the time. "Well, here we go, ready or not, let’s do the news."

In July, Savannah made it clear that she would always be searching for her mother during an emotional Instagram upload.

"I'm coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us," the anchorwoman began. "Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end and nothing about our situation has changed."

"We have done our part, but we will never stop looking for her," Savannah sobbed. "We will always ache for her and nothing will fill that hole in our hearts."

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Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA,@Savannah Guthrie/instgram

A mysterious figure appeared on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera footage before her supposed capture.

Not even Brian predicted that the investigation would go on for so long without any answers, as detectives investigate the idea that Nancy was forcibly removed from her home.

The main suspect appears to be a masked figure who showed up in Nancy's camera footage before she disappeared.

"When the camera video came out— oh my God! I thought that was it," Brian recalled. "It was so clear. You could see his eyes. You could see the clothing so well. You could see his gait. There were all sorts of details about the clothing of the backpack.”

"I remember I thought immediately, ‘OK, this is it. In the next 48 hours, everybody get ready, we’re gonna be rushing out the door to some kind of arrest or some kind of bust,'” he added.

'It's Not Too Late'

Nancy Guthrie,Savannah Guthrie'
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie said 'it's not too late' to find Nancy Guthrie.

Months later, there have been few updates from the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department. But both Brian and it seems, Savannah have remained determined that Nancy's disappearance will be brought to justice.

"Any day now, something could happen,” Brian said. “All it takes, and it sounds cheesy, and you always hear this, but all it takes is like that one person to call in something, or them to get some kind of DNA match, which they’re still working on behind the scenes."

"So I do— I think before the one-year mark, there’ll be some kind of significant progress," he concluded. "That’s just what my gut says.”

Savannah proclaimed in her recent cry for help: "It's not too late to bring this situation to an end."

"For all of us, no matter where we have been and what we have done. I believe there is always a way home," she declared. "Please make the right choice."

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