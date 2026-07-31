Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Is 'Not About the Money' as Reporter Speculates Suspect Was 'Stalking' 'Today' Star Savannah

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One reporter dedicated to covering the mysterious disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, revealed a fascinating theory about the investigation. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin revealed he still believes police will find answers six months after the 84-year-old disappeared from her Tucson, Ariz., home. As investigators sift through potentially real and definitely fabricated ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin or otherwise, Brian believes they've got the motivation all wrong. “I think it’s possible that it’s not about money," he explained. "That was like a distraction.”

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'Someone Wanted to Get to Savannah Guthrie in an Emotional Way'

Source: MEGA A reporter claimed Savannah Guthrie's mother's disappearance was 'not about the money.'

According to his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brian has been hunkered down in Arizona since Nancy went missing on January 31. Through interviewing neighbors and FBI experts, Brian has come up with a theory of his own. “It’s possible it’s a Savannah stalker-type," he explained. "Someone who wanted to get to Savannah Guthrie in an emotional way.” Savannah took a two-month leave of absence from her post at the Today show immediately after her mother went missing. She has posted several emotional videos on social media begging for information and even offered a $1 million reward.

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie took a leave of absence after her mother disappeared.

When she returned to her post on April 6, it was clear that if emotion was the goal, her mother's supposed captor had succeeded. "We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home," she said at the time. "Well, here we go, ready or not, let’s do the news." In July, Savannah made it clear that she would always be searching for her mother during an emotional Instagram upload. "I'm coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us," the anchorwoman began. "Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end and nothing about our situation has changed." "We have done our part, but we will never stop looking for her," Savannah sobbed. "We will always ache for her and nothing will fill that hole in our hearts."

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Source: MEGA,@Savannah Guthrie/instgram A mysterious figure appeared on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera footage before her supposed capture.

Not even Brian predicted that the investigation would go on for so long without any answers, as detectives investigate the idea that Nancy was forcibly removed from her home. The main suspect appears to be a masked figure who showed up in Nancy's camera footage before she disappeared. "When the camera video came out— oh my God! I thought that was it," Brian recalled. "It was so clear. You could see his eyes. You could see the clothing so well. You could see his gait. There were all sorts of details about the clothing of the backpack.” "I remember I thought immediately, ‘OK, this is it. In the next 48 hours, everybody get ready, we’re gonna be rushing out the door to some kind of arrest or some kind of bust,'” he added.

'It's Not Too Late'

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie said 'it's not too late' to find Nancy Guthrie.