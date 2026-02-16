'It's Never Too Late': Tearful Savannah Guthrie Pleads With Suspected Kidnapper to Do the 'Right Thing' as Mom Nancy Remains Missing
Feb. 15 2026, Published 8:21 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie spoke out two weeks after her mom, Nancy Guthrie, was taken from her home in Tucson, Ariz.
"I wanted to come on, and it’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing. We are here, and we believe. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being … it’s never too late," the TV star, 54, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, February 15.
Thoughts and Prayers for Nancy Guthrie
Of course, people immediately took to the comments section to share their well-wishes as her mom remains missing.
Kaitlan Collins said, "❤️ Praying for you and your family every single night," while LuAnn de Lesseps added, "I’m praying for you all🙏 it’s beyond heartbreaking💔 but I still have hope👊#strength."
A third added, "I truly can’t imagine and just have no words. Sending so much love to all of those who love Mrs. Guthrie."
- 'Please Pray': Savannah Guthrie Begs for Her Mom to Come 'Home' After She Was Allegedly Abducted in Arizona
- Savannah Guthrie's Mother Search Is a 'Race Against Time,' Sheriff Warns: 'I Hope That Window Hasn’t Closed'
- Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: Authorities Investigating 'New Leads' as Search Continues
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, that same day, a glove was found that matches the one a suspect wore in the FBI surveillance footage, which was released last week.
“DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property. Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in an update.
Authorities are waiting on the results.
Savannah's mom was last seen on January 31.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently admitted that the search for Nancy could take “years.”
“Maybe it’s an hour from now,” Chris told the New York Times on Friday, February 13. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.”
“It’s exhausting, these ups and downs,” the officer continued. “But we will keep moving forward.”