'It's Never Too Late': Tearful Savannah Guthrie Pleads With Suspected Kidnapper to Do the 'Right Thing' as Mom Nancy Remains Missing

Savannah Guthrie spoke out two weeks after her mom, Nancy Guthrie, was taken from her home in Tucson, Ariz. "I wanted to come on, and it’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing. We are here, and we believe. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being … it’s never too late," the TV star, 54, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, February 15.

Thoughts and Prayers for Nancy Guthrie

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The star made a new video on February 15.

Of course, people immediately took to the comments section to share their well-wishes as her mom remains missing. Kaitlan Collins said, "❤️ Praying for you and your family every single night," while LuAnn de Lesseps added, "I’m praying for you all🙏 it’s beyond heartbreaking💔 but I still have hope👊#strength." A third added, "I truly can’t imagine and just have no words. Sending so much love to all of those who love Mrs. Guthrie."

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; NBC Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

As OK! previously reported, that same day, a glove was found that matches the one a suspect wore in the FBI surveillance footage, which was released last week. “DNA other than Nancy Guthrie’s and those in close contact to her has been collected from the property. Investigators are working to identify who it belongs to,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in an update. Authorities are waiting on the results.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the search could take 'years.'