Savannah Guthrie Reportedly Rips Local Sheriff Investigating Mom Nancy Guthrie’s Abduction, Says She 'Doesn't Need Him'

Savannah Guthrie ripped local authorities as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues. The NBC anchor, 54, reportedly blasted Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, telling him she "doesn't need him," a news outlet reported on Friday, February 13.

Savannah Guthrie Allegedly Told Local Police She 'Doesn't Need' Them

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie on February 1.

The sheriff, who previously came under fire for attending a University of Arizona men's basketball game mid-investigation, reportedly told Fox News that he'd spoken with the NBC anchor, who told him that "she has her own people and didn't need him." Savannah's comments come as the investigation into her missing mother approaches its 13th day. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1, after last being seen by her eldest daughter, Annie Guthrie, the night before at around 9:45 p.m.

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook Nancy Guthrie's blood was found in the front entrance of her home.

Authorities quickly deemed Nancy's $1 million Tucson, Ariz., home a crime scene after concerning evidence was found, which was later confirmed to be her blood on the front porch. A white forensics tent didn't appear on the property until more than 10 days later, on February 12. Though it's unclear what authorities were looking for, a news outlet reported that the front door had been routinely trampled by authorities and family members during the nearly two-week investigation, pointing out that the blood splatter had dried up in the sun. "This is amateur hour," a Pima County Sheriff's Department source told the publication.

Nancy Guthrie Is Believed to Have Been Bleeding From Her Hands or Face

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Forensic experts believe that Nancy Guthrie was bleeding from the hands or face during her abduction, according to blood splatter patterns.

As the evidence hit headlines, forensic experts speculated how Nancy's blood may have ended up on her front door. "Nancy Guthrie is bleeding from some area, either the hands or the face," forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told a news outlet on Thursday, February 12. "The nature of the blood spots with little pale centers or donut shapes is typical for drops that come from the nose or mouth, because they're mixed with air." The expert suggested Nancy was either "coughing up blood or dripping from the nose."

FBI Released New Footage of Suspect

Source: FBI/X The FBI released chilling new photos of Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapper on February 11.