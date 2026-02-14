or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Savannah Guthrie Reportedly Rips Local Sheriff Investigating Mom Nancy Guthrie’s Abduction, Says She 'Doesn't Need Him'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC; FBI/X

Savannah Guthrie allegedly ripped the local sheriff heading the investigation into her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, claiming she 'doesn't need' them.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 7:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie ripped local authorities as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

The NBC anchor, 54, reportedly blasted Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, telling him she "doesn't need him," a news outlet reported on Friday, February 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Allegedly Told Local Police She 'Doesn't Need' Them

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie on February 1.

The sheriff, who previously came under fire for attending a University of Arizona men's basketball game mid-investigation, reportedly told Fox News that he'd spoken with the NBC anchor, who told him that "she has her own people and didn't need him."

Savannah's comments come as the investigation into her missing mother approaches its 13th day. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1, after last being seen by her eldest daughter, Annie Guthrie, the night before at around 9:45 p.m.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's blood was found in the front entrance of her home.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie's blood was found in the front entrance of her home.

Authorities quickly deemed Nancy's $1 million Tucson, Ariz., home a crime scene after concerning evidence was found, which was later confirmed to be her blood on the front porch.

A white forensics tent didn't appear on the property until more than 10 days later, on February 12.

Though it's unclear what authorities were looking for, a news outlet reported that the front door had been routinely trampled by authorities and family members during the nearly two-week investigation, pointing out that the blood splatter had dried up in the sun.

"This is amateur hour," a Pima County Sheriff's Department source told the publication.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Is Believed to Have Been Bleeding From Her Hands or Face

Photo of Forensic experts believe that Nancy Guthrie was bleeding from the hands or face during her abduction, according to blood splatter patterns.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Forensic experts believe that Nancy Guthrie was bleeding from the hands or face during her abduction, according to blood splatter patterns.

As the evidence hit headlines, forensic experts speculated how Nancy's blood may have ended up on her front door.

"Nancy Guthrie is bleeding from some area, either the hands or the face," forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told a news outlet on Thursday, February 12. "The nature of the blood spots with little pale centers or donut shapes is typical for drops that come from the nose or mouth, because they're mixed with air."

The expert suggested Nancy was either "coughing up blood or dripping from the nose."

FBI Released New Footage of Suspect

Photo of The FBI released chilling new photos of Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapper on February 11.
Source: FBI/X

The FBI released chilling new photos of Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapper on February 11.

The FBI released new footage of Nancy's believed kidnapper on February 11.

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices," FBI director Kash Patel announced via X on February 10.

In the chilling photos taken from Nancy's doorbell camera, a masked suspect, dressed in a zip-up jacket, light-colored pants and black gloves, could be seen approaching her front door at around 1:45 a.m.

In another shot, the suspect appeared to grab a shrub from the front yard before disabling the recording device.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.