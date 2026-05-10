Savannah Guthrie’s Husband Posts Heart-Wrenching Mother's Day Tribute as Her Mom Nancy Is Still Missing: 'To the Strongest Person I Know'
May 10 2026, Published 1:43 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman wrote an emotional tribute to her in honor of Mother's Day in Sunday, May 10.
The post comes over three months after his mother-in-law, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson, Ariz. home.
“To the strongest person I know,” Michael wrote on Instagram alongside Savannah, 54, hugging and kissing their kids, Vale and Charley.
“Surrounding you with love on Mother’s Day ❤️💔❤️,” he said.
Many fans and friends sent their love to the news anchor on her first Mother's Day without Nancy, 84.
Friends Sent Savannah Guthrie Love This Mother's Day
"Holding you ❤️," friend and fellow NBC host Hoda Kotb commented. Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker chimed in: "Love you SG - praying for you today and every day."
"Praying for Savannh’s heart today. Thinking of your family on this Mother’s Day," one user added. "You are so beautiful and strong. I’m so sorry for your pain. Hugging those sweet babies is a wonderful feeling in the storm. Know you are loved by millions. Happy Mother’s Day," a fan heartwarmingly penned.
ABC anchor David Muir simply commented a red heart emoji on the post.
- Hoda Kotb Gushes Over Pal Savannah Guthrie as Her Mom Remains Missing: 'She Is Strength Personified'
- Hoda Kotb Shares Uplifting Message of 'Hope' After Savannah Guthrie's 'Vulnerable' Mom, 84, Goes Missing
- Jenna Bush Hager Applauds 'Dearest Friend' Savannah Guthrie After Vulnerable Interview About Her Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'We Love Our Girl'
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Nancy Guthrie Vanished on February 1
Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to show up for church services that morning. While no suspects have yet to be identified in the case, it's been alleged that she was taken by a masked individual.
The FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working together to investigate evidence such as DNA and surveillance photos to solve the case.
Savannah spoke with Hoda, 61, in March her pain and about not knowing where her mother is or even if she's okay.
“It is unbearable,” the journalist said in her candid interview. “And to think of what she went through, I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought and I will not hide my face, but she needs to come home now."
“It’s unbearable. … There are no words. I don’t understand, and I’ll never understand,” Savannah sobbed, adding she was "sorry" if her fame was the main reason why her mother was taken from her.
While Savannah took a leave of absence from hosting the Today show, she was back in the studio on April 6.
As the investigation continues on, Savannah and her family previously received several ransom notes from possible perpetrators, demanding millions in bitcoin.